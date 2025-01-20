Luke List betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Luke List of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Luke List seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open. He placed 50th at the par-72 Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in 2024.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- List has entered the Farmers Insurance Open eight times recently, with one win, an average finish of 25th, and an average score of 9-under.
- List last played at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, finishing 50th with a score of 2-under.
- When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (38th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
List's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|50
|70-68-74-74
|-2
|1/25/2023
|25
|67-75-73-72
|-1
|1/26/2022
|1
|67-68-72-66
|-37
|1/28/2021
|10
|66-77-72-66
|-7
|1/23/2020
|36
|73-70-72-69
|-4
|1/24/2019
|40
|70-69-71-72
|-6
List's recent performances
- List has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- List has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Luke List has averaged 299.8 yards in his past five starts.
- List is averaging -1.595 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- List is averaging -2.275 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.103 last season (81st on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.7 yards) ranked 59th, while his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranked 105th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, List ranked 133rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.160.
- On the greens, List's -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 103rd on TOUR last season, and his 29.49 putts-per-round average ranked 156th. He broke par 23.59% of the time (119th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|304.7
|299.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|77
|67.97%
|60.76%
|Putts Per Round
|156
|29.49
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|119
|23.59%
|17.36%
|Bogey Avoidance
|90
|14.36%
|9.03%
List's best finishes
- List last season participated in 28 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- Last season List put up his best performance at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished second with a score of 14-under (three shots back of the winner).
- List ranked 75th in the FedExCup standings with 601 points last season.
List's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season List put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 3.137.
- List produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.128.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best effort last season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.338.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.658, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished second.
- List posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational. That ranked second in the field.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.103
|0.855
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.160
|-1.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|162
|-0.250
|-0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.010
|-1.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.316
|-2.275
List's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-68-74-74
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|72-67-69
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|65-69-68-68
|-14
|375
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|56
|69-78-72-79
|+10
|10
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|75-75-71-74
|+7
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-66-68
|-14
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|70-70-73-72
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|70-67-70-69
|-12
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|41
|69-68-72-66
|-9
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|69-67-67-67
|-10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|70-68-71-71
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|11
|63-72-64
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|71-66-72-71
|E
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-68-68
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
