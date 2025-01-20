Luke List betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

List has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

List has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Luke List has averaged 299.8 yards in his past five starts.

List is averaging -1.595 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.