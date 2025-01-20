Doug Ghim betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Doug Ghim of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Doug Ghim hits the links Jan. 22-25 in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) following a 21st-place finish in The American Express his last time in competition.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over his last six trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Ghim has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 26th.
- Ghim finished 13th (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open (in 2024).
- With numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth), Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Pavon posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (38th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Ghim's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|13
|69-70-75-66
|-8
|1/25/2023
|MC
|77-68
|+1
|1/26/2022
|34
|66-73-71-71
|-7
|1/28/2021
|37
|70-71-73-72
|-2
|1/23/2020
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|1/24/2019
|20
|63-73-67-75
|-10
Ghim's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Ghim has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Ghim has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Doug Ghim has averaged 293.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Ghim is averaging -2.269 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ghim has an average of -1.704 in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.413 last season, which ranked 20th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.2 yards) ranked 129th, and his 68% driving accuracy average ranked 26th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ghim ranked eighth on TOUR with a mark of 0.659.
- On the greens, Ghim's -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 135th on TOUR last season, and his 29.58 putts-per-round average ranked 160th. He broke par 24.91% of the time (76th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|129
|297.2
|293.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|4
|72.65%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|160
|29.58
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|76
|24.91%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|6
|11.84%
|12.04%
Ghim's best finishes
- Last season Ghim took part in 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 20 times.
- Last season Ghim put up his best performance at the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin. He shot 21-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
- Ghim collected 460 points last season, placing 92nd in the FedExCup standings.
Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Ghim put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking seventh in the field at 4.451. In that event, he finished second.
- Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.652.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best effort last season was in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.421. He finished 33rd in that event.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747, his best mark last season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 16th in that event).
- Ghim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.413
|0.697
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.659
|-0.549
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|106
|-0.011
|0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.191
|-2.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.871
|-1.704
Ghim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|69-70-75-66
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|65-68-71-68
|-12
|61
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|67-71-67-67
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|71-70-66-71
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-71-75
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|71-68-73-69
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-68-69
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|69-68-70-69
|-8
|24
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|69-71-70-73
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-69-71-66
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|70-64-73-68
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-66-68-72
|-6
|14
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|47
|71-69-72-72
|-4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|66-69-70-69
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|65-70-66-70
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|2
|64-70-64-65
|-21
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|27
|71-66-66-69
|-8
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|20
|72-70-67-65
|-14
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|42
|72-69-69-66
|-6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|68-68-73-71
|E
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|68-64-71-70
|-15
|37
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.