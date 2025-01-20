PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Doug Ghim of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    Doug Ghim hits the links Jan. 22-25 in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) following a 21st-place finish in The American Express his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Ghim at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Over his last six trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Ghim has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 26th.
    • Ghim finished 13th (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open (in 2024).
    • With numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth), Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Pavon posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (38th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 28.25 putts per round (eighth).

    Ghim's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/20241369-70-75-66-8
    1/25/2023MC77-68+1
    1/26/20223466-73-71-71-7
    1/28/20213770-71-73-72-2
    1/23/2020MC74-72+2
    1/24/20192063-73-67-75-10

    Ghim's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Ghim has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Ghim has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Doug Ghim has averaged 293.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Ghim is averaging -2.269 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ghim has an average of -1.704 in his past five tournaments.
    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.413 last season, which ranked 20th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.2 yards) ranked 129th, and his 68% driving accuracy average ranked 26th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ghim ranked eighth on TOUR with a mark of 0.659.
    • On the greens, Ghim's -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 135th on TOUR last season, and his 29.58 putts-per-round average ranked 160th. He broke par 24.91% of the time (76th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance129297.2293.7
    Greens in Regulation %472.65%72.22%
    Putts Per Round16029.5829.0
    Par Breakers7624.91%24.69%
    Bogey Avoidance611.84%12.04%

    Ghim's best finishes

    • Last season Ghim took part in 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 20 times.
    • Last season Ghim put up his best performance at the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin. He shot 21-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
    • Ghim collected 460 points last season, placing 92nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Ghim put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking seventh in the field at 4.451. In that event, he finished second.
    • Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.652.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best effort last season was in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.421. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747, his best mark last season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 16th in that event).
    • Ghim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024. That ranked second in the field.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.4130.697
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.659-0.549
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green106-0.0110.418
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.191-2.269
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.871-1.704

    Ghim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1369-70-75-66-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1265-68-71-68-1261
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta867-71-67-67-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-72-67-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1671-70-66-71-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-71-75+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-72+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4371-68-73-69-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-68-69-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship3569-68-70-69-824
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5069-71-70-73+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenW/D72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-69-71-66-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 25-283M Open2470-64-73-68-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-66-68-72-614
    September 12-15Procore Championship4771-69-72-72-4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3366-69-70-69-14--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2565-70-66-70-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open264-70-64-65-21--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2771-66-66-69-8--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2072-70-67-65-14--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic4272-69-69-66-6--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii7268-68-73-71E3
    January 16-19The American Express2168-64-71-70-1537

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.