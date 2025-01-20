Doug Ghim betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Ghim put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking seventh in the field at 4.451. In that event, he finished second.

Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.652.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best effort last season was in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.421. He finished 33rd in that event.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747, his best mark last season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 16th in that event).