Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.263 (he finished 14th in that event).

Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 5.759 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg's best performance last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.524 (he finished fifth in that tournament).

At the BMW Championship in August 2024, Åberg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.587), which ranked fourth in the field.