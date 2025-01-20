Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Ludvig Åberg will compete in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open from Jan. 22-25 after a fifth-place finish at The Sentry.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Åberg has entered the Farmers Insurance Open once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 9-under and finishing ninth.
- Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- En route to his victory last year, Pavon posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (38th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Åberg's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|9
|68-72-69-70
|-9
Åberg's recent performances
- Åberg has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Åberg has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Ludvig Åberg has averaged 311.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Åberg is averaging 0.848 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Åberg is averaging 2.874 Strokes Gained: Total.
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.502 last season, which ranked 14th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (310.1 yards) ranked 22nd, and his 65.9% driving accuracy average ranked 38th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Åberg had a 0.434 mark (21st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Åberg registered a 0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 67th on TOUR, while he ranked 43rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.59. He broke par 27.04% of the time (22nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|22
|310.1
|311.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|73
|68.15%
|57.22%
|Putts Per Round
|43
|28.59
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|22
|27.04%
|29.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|31
|12.96%
|10.56%
Åberg's best finishes
- Last season Åberg took part in 22 tournaments, earning five top-five finishes and collecting nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 90.9%.
- Last season Åberg put up his best performance at the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. He shot 7-under and finished second (four shots back of the winner).
- With 2092 points last season, Åberg ranked sixth in the FedExCup standings.
Åberg's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.263 (he finished 14th in that event).
- Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 5.759 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg's best performance last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.524 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- At the BMW Championship in August 2024, Åberg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.587), which ranked fourth in the field.
- Åberg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished eighth.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.502
|1.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.434
|0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|105
|-0.008
|0.622
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.135
|0.848
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.064
|2.874
Åberg's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|68-72-69-70
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|2
|68-65-67
|-16
|400
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|68-72-70-68
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|73-74-69-72
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|8
|67-73-67-67
|-14
|225
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-67-73
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|2
|73-69-70-69
|-7
|400
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|10
|66-66-68-72
|-12
|170
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|68-72-72-74
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|12
|66-69-73-73
|+1
|150
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|67-69-62-71
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|64-64-65-73
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|68-70-66-72
|-8
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|71-68-70-68
|-3
|54
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|2
|72-63-71-71
|-11
|833
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|16
|71-68-68-70
|-7
|0
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|73-64-71-64
|-10
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|6
|67-70-72-67
|-12
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|5
|69-70-65-64
|-24
|267
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.