PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Ludvig Åberg will compete in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open from Jan. 22-25 after a fifth-place finish at The Sentry.

    Latest odds for Åberg at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Åberg has entered the Farmers Insurance Open once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 9-under and finishing ninth.
    • Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Pavon posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (38th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 28.25 putts per round (eighth).

    Åberg's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/2024968-72-69-70-9

    Åberg's recent performances

    • Åberg has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Åberg has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ludvig Åberg has averaged 311.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Åberg is averaging 0.848 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Åberg is averaging 2.874 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Åberg .

    Åberg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Åberg posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.502 last season, which ranked 14th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (310.1 yards) ranked 22nd, and his 65.9% driving accuracy average ranked 38th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Åberg had a 0.434 mark (21st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Åberg registered a 0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 67th on TOUR, while he ranked 43rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.59. He broke par 27.04% of the time (22nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance22310.1311.0
    Greens in Regulation %7368.15%57.22%
    Putts Per Round4328.5928.1
    Par Breakers2227.04%29.17%
    Bogey Avoidance3112.96%10.56%

    Åberg's best finishes

    • Last season Åberg took part in 22 tournaments, earning five top-five finishes and collecting nine finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 90.9%.
    • Last season Åberg put up his best performance at the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. He shot 7-under and finished second (four shots back of the winner).
    • With 2092 points last season, Åberg ranked sixth in the FedExCup standings.

    Åberg's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.263 (he finished 14th in that event).
    • Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 5.759 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg's best performance last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.524 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
    • At the BMW Championship in August 2024, Åberg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.587), which ranked fourth in the field.
    • Åberg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished eighth.

    Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.5021.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.4340.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green105-0.0080.622
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.1350.848
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.0642.874

    Åberg's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open968-72-69-70-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am268-65-67-16400
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1968-72-70-68-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2573-74-69-72E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship867-73-67-67-14225
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-71-67-73-547
    April 11-14Masters Tournament273-69-70-69-7400
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1066-66-68-72-12170
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday568-72-72-74-2275
    June 13-16U.S. Open1266-69-73-73+1150
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2767-69-62-71-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open464-64-65-73-14100
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1868-70-66-72-8--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4071-68-70-68-354
    August 22-25BMW Championship272-63-71-71-11833
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1671-68-68-70-70
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1773-64-71-64-10--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge667-70-72-67-12--
    January 2-5The Sentry569-70-65-64-24267

    All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.