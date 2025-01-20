Lee Hodges betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.878. He finished 16th in that event.

Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 6.169 mark ranked fifth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best effort last season was in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.515. He finished 77th in that event.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.803 (his best mark last season), which ranked 19th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.