Lee Hodges betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Lee Hodges hits the links Jan. 22-25 in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) following a 34th-place finish in The American Express his last time in competition.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over the last three times Hodges has played the Farmers Insurance Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- In Hodges' most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Hodges' recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|1/25/2023
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|1/26/2022
|MC
|76-70
|+2
Hodges' recent performances
- Hodges has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Hodges has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 12-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Lee Hodges has averaged 305.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Hodges is averaging 0.394 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging 2.006 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.023 last season ranked 114th on TOUR, and his 68.3% driving accuracy average ranked 24th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hodges ranked 29th on TOUR with a mark of 0.363.
- On the greens, Hodges' -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 158th last season, while he averaged 29.36 putts per round (142nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|132
|296.6
|305.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|74
|68.13%
|75.31%
|Putts Per Round
|142
|29.36
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|170
|21.31%
|25.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|66
|13.74%
|10.49%
Hodges' best finishes
- Hodges last season played 30 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 18 times.
- Last season Hodges put up his best performance at The RSM Classic, where he finished fifth with a score of 14-under (two shots back of the winner).
- Hodges collected 596 points last season, ranking 78th in the FedExCup standings.
Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.878. He finished 16th in that event.
- Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 6.169 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best effort last season was in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.515. He finished 77th in that event.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.803 (his best mark last season), which ranked 19th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.125) at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.023
|1.646
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.363
|1.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|160
|-0.247
|-1.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.302
|0.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.209
|2.006
Hodges' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-75-68
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-74-69-67
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|68-73-72-72
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|69-70-72-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|72-70-66-73
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|75-71-68-69
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-67
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|68-70-72-75
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|71-65-67-69
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|72-70-66-69
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|71-73-77-77
|+10
|15
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|68-69-68-65
|-10
|35
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|77
|66-67-73-74
|-4
|2
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|8
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|67-70-67-73
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|8
|66-65-70-67
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|68-69-66-67
|-10
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|5
|69-63-69-67
|-14
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|68-64-67-69
|-12
|64
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|66-70-69-70
|-13
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.