1H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lee Hodges betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Lee Hodges hits the links Jan. 22-25 in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) following a 34th-place finish in The American Express his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Over the last three times Hodges has played the Farmers Insurance Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • In Hodges' most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).

    Hodges' recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/2024MC68-74-2
    1/25/2023MC70-76+2
    1/26/2022MC76-70+2

    Hodges' recent performances

    • Hodges has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Hodges has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 12-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Lee Hodges has averaged 305.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hodges is averaging 0.394 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging 2.006 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.023 last season ranked 114th on TOUR, and his 68.3% driving accuracy average ranked 24th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hodges ranked 29th on TOUR with a mark of 0.363.
    • On the greens, Hodges' -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 158th last season, while he averaged 29.36 putts per round (142nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance132296.6305.5
    Greens in Regulation %7468.13%75.31%
    Putts Per Round14229.3629.6
    Par Breakers17021.31%25.31%
    Bogey Avoidance6613.74%10.49%

    Hodges' best finishes

    • Hodges last season played 30 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 18 times.
    • Last season Hodges put up his best performance at The RSM Classic, where he finished fifth with a score of 14-under (two shots back of the winner).
    • Hodges collected 596 points last season, ranking 78th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.878. He finished 16th in that event.
    • Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 6.169 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best effort last season was in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.515. He finished 77th in that event.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.803 (his best mark last season), which ranked 19th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
    • Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.125) at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.0231.646
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.3631.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160-0.247-1.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.3020.394
    Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.2092.006

    Hodges' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-74-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-75-68-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-74-69-67-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-76+5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1268-73-72-72-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3569-70-72-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2672-70-66-73-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5875-71-68-69-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-67--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2468-70-72-75+170
    May 16-19PGA Championship1271-65-67-69-12133
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1272-70-66-69-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4571-73-77-77+1015
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3168-69-68-65-1035
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7766-67-73-74-42
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4667-68-68-70-78
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-76+7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-73+2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4867-70-67-73-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship866-65-70-67-16--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-77+3--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1668-69-66-67-10--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic569-63-69-67-14--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1068-64-67-69-1264
    January 16-19The American Express3466-70-69-70-1318

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

