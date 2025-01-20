Lanto Griffin betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Griffin has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.

In terms of driving distance, Lanto Griffin has averaged 294.4 yards in his past five starts.

Griffin has an average of -1.003 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.