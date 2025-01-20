Lanto Griffin betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
After he placed 64th in this tournament in 2024, Lanto Griffin has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego Jan. 22-25.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over his last six trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Griffin has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 30th.
- In 2024, Griffin finished 64th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Matthieu Pavon finished with 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Pavon also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (38th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Griffin's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|64
|71-70-73-74
|E
|1/25/2023
|37
|67-75-70-77
|+1
|1/26/2022
|30
|73-68-74-65
|-8
|1/28/2021
|7
|66-70-72-72
|-8
|1/23/2020
|MC
|76-71
|+3
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Lanto Griffin has averaged 294.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Griffin has an average of -1.003 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of -3.990 in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.204 last season, which ranked 56th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.8 yards) ranked 58th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Griffin sported a 0.168 mark that ranked 76th on TOUR. He ranked fifth with a 72.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin's -0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 123rd last season, and his 30.19 putts-per-round average ranked 183rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|58
|304.8
|294.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|5
|72.53%
|73.46%
|Putts Per Round
|183
|30.19
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|51
|25.62%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|107
|14.81%
|12.35%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin, who participated in 22 tournaments last season, secured one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 tournaments, he had a 81.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Last season Griffin's best performance came at the ISCO Championship. He shot 19-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Griffin's 117 points last season placed him 171st in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Griffin produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the ISCO Championship, ranking 14th in the field at 2.763. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 5.228 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 51st in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort last season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 1.468 mark ranked 20th in the field.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Griffin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.915, his best mark last season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 29th in that tournament).
- Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.128) at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.204
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.168
|-1.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|174
|-0.377
|-2.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.129
|-1.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.133
|-3.990
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|71-70-73-74
|E
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|66-70-71-72
|-5
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-68-69-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|75-70-76-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|73-66-71-69
|-9
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|66
|71-68-74-71
|E
|2
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|68-71-72-68
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|65-67-67-70
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|44
|68-66-76-68
|-6
|12
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|61
|71-70-73-73
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|54
|70-67-70-69
|-8
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|67-72-68-65
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|60
|72-69-74-69
|-4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|12
|67-68-69-69
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|68
|68-72-72-73
|+3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|71-67-66-71
|-13
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
