Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 11: Kurt Kitayama of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Kurt Kitayama will appear in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open from Jan. 22-25 after a 58th-place finish at The American Express.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Kitayama has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Kitayama missed the cut (with a score of 7-over) in his most recent go-round at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023.
- When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
- En route to his victory last year, Pavon posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (38th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Kitayama's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/25/2023
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|1/26/2022
|MC
|72-71
|-1
Kitayama's recent performances
- Kitayama has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Kitayama has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those five times he's made the cut.
- Kurt Kitayama has averaged 318.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kitayama is averaging -1.586 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kitayama is averaging 5.260 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.446 (16th) last season, while his average driving distance of 308.7 yards ranked 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kitayama sported a 0.608 mark that ranked 10th on TOUR. He ranked 54th with a 68.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kitayama delivered a -0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 171st on TOUR, while he ranked 114th with a putts-per-round average of 29.18. He broke par 22.64% of the time (143rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|32
|308.7
|318.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|54
|68.85%
|77.50%
|Putts Per Round
|114
|29.18
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|143
|22.64%
|25.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|21
|12.52%
|6.11%
Kitayama's best finishes
- Kitayama participated in 23 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 82.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season Kitayama had his best performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club. He shot 15-under and finished fifth (five shots back of the winner).
- With 603 points last season, Kitayama ranked 74th in the FedExCup standings.
Kitayama's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.939. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 10.504. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best performance last season was in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.452. He finished ninth in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.480, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished eighth.
- Kitayama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open. That ranked sixth in the field.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.446
|2.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.608
|3.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|66
|0.118
|1.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|171
|-0.433
|-1.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.738
|5.260
Kitayama's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-74-67
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-69-75
|-1
|20
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|70-71-71-67
|-9
|90
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|73-68-66-70
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|71-73-82-68
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-71-66-70
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|66-70-64-70
|-140
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|70-75-70-72
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|68-70-70-67
|-9
|50
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-80
|+12
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|64-70-70-66
|-10
|35
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|67-69-70-65
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|41
|77-69-74-71
|+7
|19
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|66-69-70-66
|-13
|92
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|65-70-64-72
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|66-68-65-69
|-16
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|5
|69-68-63-65
|-15
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|70-66-69-67
|-8
|16
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|58
|69-67-70-72
|-10
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.