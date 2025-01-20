Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.939. He finished eighth in that tournament.

Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 10.504. He finished 25th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best performance last season was in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.452. He finished ninth in that event.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.480, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished eighth.