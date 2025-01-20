Kris Ventura betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Kris Ventura hits the links in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open Jan. 22-25 coming off a 58th-place finish in The American Express in his most recent competition.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Ventura has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- In 2021, Ventura failed to make the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Matthieu Pavon finished with 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.
Ventura's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/28/2021
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|1/23/2020
|MC
|71-74
|+1
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Ventura has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 6-under.
- Off the tee, Kris Ventura has averaged 313.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Ventura has an average of -1.088 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ventura is averaging -1.259 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|311.0
|313.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|55.56%
|75.62%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.00
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|50.00%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|55.56%
|10.49%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Ventura's best finishes
- Ventura took part in two tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those two events, he made the cut one time (50%).
- Last season Ventura put up his best performance at the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition, where he finished 43rd with a score of even-par (19 shots back of the winner).
Ventura's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Ventura's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.621 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Ventura's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -1.662. He missed the cut in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ventura's best effort last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a -4.259 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Ventura recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (0.094, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Ventura recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-5.205) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.545
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.259
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Ventura's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|43
|71-68-76-69
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|58
|72-67-68-71
|-10
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
