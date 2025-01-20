Kevin Velo betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Kevin Velo will play in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego from Jan. 22-25.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- This is Velo's first time playing at the Farmers Insurance Open in the past five years.
- Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.
Velo's recent performances
- In his last five events, Velo has an average finish of 40th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Velo has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Velo has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Velo is averaging -1.562 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Velo is averaging -3.041 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Velo's best Strokes Gained performances
Velo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|76-70-69
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Velo as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.