Kevin Velo betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

In his last five events, Velo has an average finish of 40th.

He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.

Velo has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Kevin Velo has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Velo is averaging -1.562 Strokes Gained: Putting.