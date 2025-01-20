Kevin Tway betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

In his last five events, Tway has an average finish of 47th.

He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.

Tway has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.

Kevin Tway has averaged 301.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Tway has an average of 1.219 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.