Kevin Tway betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Kevin Tway betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Kevin Tway will play Jan. 22-25 in San Diego at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open. In his last tournament he placed 42nd in The RSM Classic, shooting 6-under at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course).

    Latest odds for Tway at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Tway's average finish has been 36th, and his average score 4-under, over his last seven appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • Tway last played at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, finishing 18th with a score of 3-under.
    • Matthieu Pavon finished with 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), with 28.25 putts per round (eighth) en route to his win last year.

    Tway's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/25/20231872-72-69-72-3
    1/26/20224665-74-72-72-5
    1/28/2021MC69-80+5
    1/23/20203067-74-74-68-5
    1/24/20194370-71-72-70-5

    Tway's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Tway has an average finish of 47th.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Tway has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Kevin Tway has averaged 301.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Tway has an average of 1.219 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Tway is averaging 0.837 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Tway's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance49306.2301.8
    Greens in Regulation %2770.28%58.02%
    Putts Per Round11929.2029.9
    Par Breakers13922.78%24.38%
    Bogey Avoidance4713.33%13.27%

    Tway's best finishes

    • Tway played 19 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he had a 68.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • Last season Tway's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he shot 19-under and finished third.
    • Tway placed 123rd in the FedExCup standings with 285 points last season.

    Tway's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.1771.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green174-0.565-2.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green470.1710.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.3621.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Total940.1450.837

    Tway's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3271-65-71-70-1112
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship368-66-66-69-19105
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-70-64-68-14231
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson969-66-64-67-1873
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4373-71-74-72+617
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-66-69-75-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6870-67-75-73+53
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-73-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4567-69-68-72-126
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5269-65-70-72-46
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-66-71-72-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-71-5--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship3569-67-66-70-12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5772-70-70-70-6--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic4274-67-66-69-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tway as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.