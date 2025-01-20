Kevin Tway betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Kevin Tway will play Jan. 22-25 in San Diego at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open. In his last tournament he placed 42nd in The RSM Classic, shooting 6-under at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course).
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Tway's average finish has been 36th, and his average score 4-under, over his last seven appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Tway last played at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, finishing 18th with a score of 3-under.
- Matthieu Pavon finished with 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), with 28.25 putts per round (eighth) en route to his win last year.
Tway's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/25/2023
|18
|72-72-69-72
|-3
|1/26/2022
|46
|65-74-72-72
|-5
|1/28/2021
|MC
|69-80
|+5
|1/23/2020
|30
|67-74-74-68
|-5
|1/24/2019
|43
|70-71-72-70
|-5
Tway's recent performances
- In his last five events, Tway has an average finish of 47th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Tway has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.
- Kevin Tway has averaged 301.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Tway has an average of 1.219 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tway is averaging 0.837 Strokes Gained: Total.
Tway's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|49
|306.2
|301.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|27
|70.28%
|58.02%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.20
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|139
|22.78%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|47
|13.33%
|13.27%
Tway's best finishes
- Tway played 19 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 19 tournaments, he had a 68.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Last season Tway's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he shot 19-under and finished third.
- Tway placed 123rd in the FedExCup standings with 285 points last season.
Tway's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.177
|1.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|174
|-0.565
|-2.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|47
|0.171
|0.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.362
|1.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.145
|0.837
Tway's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|71-65-71-70
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|3
|68-66-66-69
|-19
|105
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-70-64-68
|-142
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|69-66-64-67
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|73-71-74-72
|+6
|17
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-66-69-75
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|70-67-75-73
|+5
|3
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|67-69-68-72
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|69-65-70-72
|-4
|6
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-66-71-72
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|69-67-66-70
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|57
|72-70-70-70
|-6
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|42
|74-67-66-69
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tway as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.