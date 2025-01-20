PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Kevin Streelman betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Streelman betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Kevin Streelman tries for better results in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open having failed to make the cut at Torrey Pines (South) in 2024.

    Latest odds for Streelman at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Over his last eight trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Streelman has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 46th.
    • In Streelman's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).

    Streelman's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/2024W/D71-1
    1/25/20236073-70-74-76+5
    1/26/20223970-71-69-72-6
    1/28/20213768-75-73-70-2
    1/23/20204572-71-68-74-3
    1/24/2019MC72-72E

    Streelman's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Streelman has an average finish of 39th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Streelman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • Kevin Streelman has averaged 290.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Streelman is averaging -0.994 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Streelman is averaging -1.336 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Streelman .

    Streelman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Streelman posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.064 (93rd) last season, while his average driving distance of 297.5 yards ranked 126th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Streelman sported a -0.053 mark (114th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Streelman's -0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 138th on TOUR last season, and his 29.28 putts-per-round average ranked 129th. He broke par 23.43% of the time (125th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance126297.5290.8
    Greens in Regulation %7668.12%69.26%
    Putts Per Round12929.2829.8
    Par Breakers12523.43%18.52%
    Bogey Avoidance11614.98%12.96%

    Streelman's best finishes

    • Streelman teed off in 25 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 12 times.
    • Last season Streelman's best performance came at the Black Desert Championship. He shot 19-under and finished third in that event.
    • Streelman collected 94 points last season, ranking 178th in the FedExCup standings.

    Streelman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.985. He finished 64th in that event.
    • Streelman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 14th in the field at 4.272. In that event, he finished 26th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best performance last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 2.364 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Streelman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.202, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Streelman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.125) at the Black Desert Championship (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.

    Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee930.0640.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.0530.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green117-0.044-0.993
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.205-0.994
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.238-1.336

    Streelman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenW/D71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3265-67-74-71-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-75+8--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2664-72-73-72-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4571-72-75-69-110
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-75-1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC77-70+5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3671-66-70-69-812
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5071-70-74-68+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5771-68-69-72E5
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-68-72-72-65
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4668-69-69-68-109
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    July 25-283M Open6466-72-72-72-24
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC67-77E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4267-70-66-73-12--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship364-69-63-69-19--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC67-76+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2467-70-70-68-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-74+4--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5369-67-69-69-66
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC70-72-75+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.