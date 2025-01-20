Kevin Streelman betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.985. He finished 64th in that event.

Streelman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 14th in the field at 4.272. In that event, he finished 26th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best performance last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 2.364 mark ranked 10th in the field.

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Streelman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.202, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.