Kevin Streelman betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Kevin Streelman tries for better results in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open having failed to make the cut at Torrey Pines (South) in 2024.
Latest odds for Streelman at the Farmers Insurance Open.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over his last eight trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Streelman has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 46th.
- In Streelman's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Streelman's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|W/D
|71
|-1
|1/25/2023
|60
|73-70-74-76
|+5
|1/26/2022
|39
|70-71-69-72
|-6
|1/28/2021
|37
|68-75-73-70
|-2
|1/23/2020
|45
|72-71-68-74
|-3
|1/24/2019
|MC
|72-72
|E
Streelman's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Streelman has an average finish of 39th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Streelman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- Kevin Streelman has averaged 290.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Streelman is averaging -0.994 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Streelman is averaging -1.336 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Streelman's advanced stats and rankings
- Streelman posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.064 (93rd) last season, while his average driving distance of 297.5 yards ranked 126th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Streelman sported a -0.053 mark (114th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Streelman's -0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 138th on TOUR last season, and his 29.28 putts-per-round average ranked 129th. He broke par 23.43% of the time (125th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|126
|297.5
|290.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|76
|68.12%
|69.26%
|Putts Per Round
|129
|29.28
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|125
|23.43%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|116
|14.98%
|12.96%
Streelman's best finishes
- Streelman teed off in 25 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- Last season Streelman's best performance came at the Black Desert Championship. He shot 19-under and finished third in that event.
- Streelman collected 94 points last season, ranking 178th in the FedExCup standings.
Streelman's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.985. He finished 64th in that event.
- Streelman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 14th in the field at 4.272. In that event, he finished 26th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best performance last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 2.364 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Streelman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.202, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Streelman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.125) at the Black Desert Championship (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.
Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|0.064
|0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.053
|0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|117
|-0.044
|-0.993
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.205
|-0.994
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.238
|-1.336
Streelman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-67-74-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|64-72-73-72
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|71-72-75-69
|-1
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|71-66-70-69
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|71-70-74-68
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|71-68-69-72
|E
|5
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|68-69-69-68
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|66-72-72-72
|-2
|4
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|67-70-66-73
|-12
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|3
|64-69-63-69
|-19
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|67-70-70-68
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|53
|69-67-69-69
|-6
|6
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-75
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
