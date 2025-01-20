Kevin Roy betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Kevin Roy will compete at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego from Jan. 22-25.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Roy has played the Farmers Insurance Open once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 4-over and missing the cut.
- When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (38th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Roy's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/25/2023
|MC
|71-77
|+4
Roy's recent performances
- Roy has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Roy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Roy has averaged 311.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Roy is averaging 0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Roy has an average of 2.248 in his past five tournaments.
Roy's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Roy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.163 mark ranked 45th in the field.
- Roy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 35th in the field with a mark of 1.129.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Roy's best effort last season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.698 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Roy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (1.557), which ranked 35th in the field.
- Roy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked 12th in the field.
Roy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|65-73-69-72
|-5
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|67-69-67-70
|-7
|9
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|18
|71-66-66-69
|-16
|47
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
