Kevin Roy betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Roy has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Roy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.

In terms of driving distance, Kevin Roy has averaged 311.7 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Roy is averaging 0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting.