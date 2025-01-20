Keegan Bradley betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 5.766 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the BMW Championship in August 2024, as he posted a 6.501 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished first in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley put up his best effort last season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking 13th in the field at 2.660. In that event, he finished 21st.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bradley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.612, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished second in that event.