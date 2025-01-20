Keegan Bradley betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
In his last time out at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Keegan Bradley posted a sixth-place finish, and he enters the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open looking for better results.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over his last seven trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Bradley has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 24th.
- In 2024, Bradley finished 43rd (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- With numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth), Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024.
- Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.
Bradley's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|43
|73-68-71-73
|-3
|1/25/2023
|2
|70-73-68-66
|-11
|1/26/2022
|65
|70-70-71-76
|-1
|1/23/2020
|16
|66-72-73-70
|-7
|1/24/2019
|35
|68-71-69-73
|-7
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has finished first once while also posting two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Bradley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Keegan Bradley has averaged 309.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bradley is averaging 0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bradley has an average of 3.412 in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.173 (67th) last season, while his average driving distance of 305.5 yards ranked 54th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bradley ranked 41st on TOUR with an average of 0.301 per round. Additionally, he ranked 94th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.09%.
- On the greens, Bradley's -0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 125th on TOUR last season, and his 28.99 putts-per-round average ranked 89th. He broke par 23.70% of the time (114th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|54
|305.5
|309.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|94
|67.09%
|58.89%
|Putts Per Round
|89
|28.99
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|114
|23.70%
|28.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|98
|14.56%
|9.72%
Bradley's best finishes
- Bradley, who played 23 tournaments last season, secured one win with four top-five finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 82.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season Bradley's best performance came at the BMW Championship, where he won the title with a score of 12-under.
- Bradley's 1075 points last season ranked him 39th in the FedExCup standings.
Bradley's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 5.766 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the BMW Championship in August 2024, as he posted a 6.501 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished first in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley put up his best effort last season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking 13th in the field at 2.660. In that event, he finished 21st.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bradley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.612, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Bradley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.173
|0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.301
|2.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|100
|0.008
|0.664
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.141
|0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.340
|3.412
Bradley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|73-68-71-73
|-3
|11
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|70-66-69
|-11
|155
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|71-75-70-74
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|78-71-74-69
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|76-69-68-69
|-2
|10
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|70-70-72-72
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|69-67-68-69
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|68-66-70-67
|-9
|245
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|43
|70-69-78-80
|+9
|18
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|74-70-72-71
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|69-67-70-66
|-8
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|70-70-68-71
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|69-64-67-70
|-10
|37
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|59
|69-70-74-68
|+1
|20
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|1
|66-68-70-72
|-12
|0
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|21
|69-74-71-68
|-2
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|5
|68-67-68-71
|-14
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|69-64-70-68
|-21
|63
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|69-66-64-68
|-13
|89
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
