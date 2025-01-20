Kaito Onishi betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
INZAI, JAPAN - OCTOBER 25: Kaito Onishi of Japan hits his tee shot on the 8th hole during the second round of the Zozo Championship 2024 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 25, 2024 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Kaito Onishi will play in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego from Jan. 22-25.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Onishi is playing at the Farmers Insurance Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Matthieu Pavon finished with 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Pavon posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (38th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Onishi's recent performances
- Onishi has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Onishi has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has finished with an average score of 7 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Kaito Onishi has averaged 292.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Onishi is averaging 0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Onishi is averaging -8.564 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Onishi's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Onishi's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked 77th in the field with a mark of -9.221 (he finished 77th in that tournament).
- Onishi's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where his -7.305 mark ranked 75th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Onishi posted his best mark last season at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, ranking 69th in the field at -2.756. In that event, he finished 77th.
- At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Onishi recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-2.175), which ranked 55th in the field.
- Onishi posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-21.456) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, a performance that ranked him 77th in the field.
Onishi's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|77
|75-77-70-74
|+16
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-70-74
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Onishi as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.