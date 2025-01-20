Kaito Onishi betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Onishi's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked 77th in the field with a mark of -9.221 (he finished 77th in that tournament).

Onishi's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where his -7.305 mark ranked 75th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Onishi posted his best mark last season at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, ranking 69th in the field at -2.756. In that event, he finished 77th.

At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Onishi recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-2.175), which ranked 55th in the field.