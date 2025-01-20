K.H. Lee betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
At The American Express, K.H. Lee struggled, failing to make the cut at La Quinta Country Club. He is trying for better results in San Diego at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open from Jan. 22-25.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over Lee's last four trips to the the Farmers Insurance Open, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- In 2024, Lee failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Matthieu Pavon finished with 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), with 28.25 putts per round (eighth) en route to his win last year.
Lee's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|1/28/2021
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|1/23/2020
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|1/24/2019
|MC
|68-75
|-1
Lee's recent performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Lee has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- K.H. Lee has averaged 293.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lee is averaging -1.296 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of -3.097 in his past five tournaments.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.118 last season, which ranked 79th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (301.9 yards) ranked 83rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lee ranked 140th on TOUR with an average of -0.233 per round. Additionally, he ranked 99th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.81%.
- On the greens, Lee's 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 62nd last season, while he averaged 29.09 putts per round (103rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|83
|301.9
|293.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|99
|66.81%
|66.16%
|Putts Per Round
|103
|29.09
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|90
|24.47%
|20.71%
|Bogey Avoidance
|81
|14.06%
|16.16%
Lee's best finishes
- Last season Lee played 29 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 tournaments, he had a 51.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- Last season Lee had his best performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished fourth with a score of 13-under (four shots back of the winner).
- With 411 points last season, Lee ranked 101st in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.345. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 5.146 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best effort last season was in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.223. He finished 46th in that event.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.941), which ranked third in the field.
- Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.288) at the Shriners Children's Open, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.118
|0.651
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.233
|-1.897
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|48
|0.168
|-0.555
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.155
|-1.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.209
|-3.097
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|69-66-70-66
|-13
|104
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|78
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|68-72-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-67-71-71
|-9
|5
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|74-66
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-68-71-70
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|74
|+4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|67-69-68-68
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-67-68-71
|-6
|14
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|68-67-69-68
|-16
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|67-69-71-68
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|5
|66-69-65-66
|-18
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|63
|66-70-71-72
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-74-65
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.