K.H. Lee betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.345. He finished ninth in that tournament.

Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 5.146 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 30th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best effort last season was in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.223. He finished 46th in that event.

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.941), which ranked third in the field.