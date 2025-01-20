PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
K.H. Lee betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

K.H. Lee betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    At The American Express, K.H. Lee struggled, failing to make the cut at La Quinta Country Club. He is trying for better results in San Diego at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open from Jan. 22-25.

    Latest odds for Lee at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Over Lee's last four trips to the the Farmers Insurance Open, he has failed to make the cut each time.
    • In 2024, Lee failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • Matthieu Pavon finished with 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), with 28.25 putts per round (eighth) en route to his win last year.

    Lee's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/2024MC71-75+2
    1/28/2021MC74-72+2
    1/23/2020MC73-74+3
    1/24/2019MC68-75-1

    Lee's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Lee has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • K.H. Lee has averaged 293.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lee is averaging -1.296 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of -3.097 in his past five tournaments.
    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.118 last season, which ranked 79th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (301.9 yards) ranked 83rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lee ranked 140th on TOUR with an average of -0.233 per round. Additionally, he ranked 99th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.81%.
    • On the greens, Lee's 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 62nd last season, while he averaged 29.09 putts per round (103rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance83301.9293.3
    Greens in Regulation %9966.81%66.16%
    Putts Per Round10329.0929.9
    Par Breakers9024.47%20.71%
    Bogey Avoidance8114.06%16.16%

    Lee's best finishes

    • Last season Lee played 29 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he had a 51.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • Last season Lee had his best performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished fourth with a score of 13-under (four shots back of the winner).
    • With 411 points last season, Lee ranked 101st in the FedExCup standings.

    Lee's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.345. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 5.146 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best effort last season was in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.223. He finished 46th in that event.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.941), which ranked third in the field.
    • Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.288) at the Shriners Children's Open, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.1180.651
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.233-1.897
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green480.168-0.555
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.155-1.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Total890.209-3.097

    Lee's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-67+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches469-66-70-66-13104
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship971-67-70-69-778
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3168-72-68-68-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4071-66-70-73-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-67-71-71-95
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D74-66+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3271-68-71-70E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-69-3--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-72-4--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenW/D74+4--
    July 25-283M Open967-69-68-68-1275
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-67-68-71-614
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC77-72+5--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2368-67-69-68-16--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4667-69-71-68-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open566-69-65-66-18--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6366-70-71-72-1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC69-73E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-72+5--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC70-74-65-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

