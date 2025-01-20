Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Over his last five trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Bramlett has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 34th.

In 2024, Bramlett finished 25th (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.

En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).