Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Joseph Bramlett enters play Jan. 22-25 in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) following a 35th-place finish in The RSM Classic his last time in competition.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over his last five trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Bramlett has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 34th.
- In 2024, Bramlett finished 25th (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Bramlett's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|25
|70-66-74-72
|-6
|1/25/2023
|13
|69-71-71-73
|-4
|1/26/2022
|67
|73-66-71-78
|E
|1/28/2021
|18
|69-73-74-67
|-5
|1/23/2020
|45
|71-70-71-73
|-3
Bramlett's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Bramlett has an average finish of 44th.
- Bramlett has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Joseph Bramlett has averaged 306.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Bramlett is averaging -4.990 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Bramlett is averaging 0.418 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|17
|311.0
|306.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|37
|69.91%
|66.36%
|Putts Per Round
|173
|29.83
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|113
|23.74%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|75
|13.89%
|10.80%
Bramlett's best finishes
- Bramlett played 28 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Last season Bramlett's best performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he shot 4-under and finished 17th.
- Bramlett ranked 149th in the FedExCup standings with 187 points last season.
Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.355
|2.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.103
|0.998
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|32
|0.230
|1.833
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|173
|-0.472
|-4.990
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.216
|0.418
Bramlett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-66-74-72
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|66-70-67-74
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-69-71-69
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-69-72
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-68-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|68-66-68-72
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-72-70
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|68-72-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|70-70-69-68
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|69-67-72-72
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|21
|65-68-68-69
|-14
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|64-75-70-70
|-5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|58
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|66-72-67-71
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|69-71-64-71
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.