1H AGO

Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 24: Joseph Bramlett of the United States watches his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of The RSM Classic 2024 at Sea Island Resort on November 24, 2024 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Joseph Bramlett enters play Jan. 22-25 in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) following a 35th-place finish in The RSM Classic his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Bramlett at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Over his last five trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Bramlett has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 34th.
    • In 2024, Bramlett finished 25th (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).

    Bramlett's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/20242570-66-74-72-6
    1/25/20231369-71-71-73-4
    1/26/20226773-66-71-78E
    1/28/20211869-73-74-67-5
    1/23/20204571-70-71-73-3

    Bramlett's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Bramlett has an average finish of 44th.
    • Bramlett has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Joseph Bramlett has averaged 306.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Bramlett is averaging -4.990 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Bramlett is averaging 0.418 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance17311.0306.7
    Greens in Regulation %3769.91%66.36%
    Putts Per Round17329.8330.7
    Par Breakers11323.74%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance7513.89%10.80%

    Bramlett's best finishes

    • Bramlett played 28 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • Last season Bramlett's best performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he shot 4-under and finished 17th.
    • Bramlett ranked 149th in the FedExCup standings with 187 points last season.

    Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.3552.578
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.1030.998
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green320.2301.833
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting173-0.472-4.990
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.2160.418

    Bramlett's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-66-74-72-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3866-70-67-74-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4168-69-71-69-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-69-72-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3671-70-68-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-75+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2668-66-68-72-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3769-70-72-70+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5168-72-69-70-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-70E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC73-68-1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    July 25-283M Open3770-70-69-68-716
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6369-67-72-72-8--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2165-68-68-69-14--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5264-75-70-70-5--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5871-71-71-70-5--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2966-72-67-71-8--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3569-71-64-71-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.