John Pak betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
John Pak will compete at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego from Jan. 22-25.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- This is Pak's first time playing at the Farmers Insurance Open in the past five years.
- When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), with 28.25 putts per round (eighth) en route to his win last year.
Pak's recent performances
- Pak has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Pak has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 3-under.
- In terms of driving distance, John Pak has averaged 295.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Pak is averaging -1.723 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Pak is averaging -5.618 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pak's best Strokes Gained performances
Pak's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-76
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pak as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.