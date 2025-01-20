John Pak betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Pak has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Pak has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

In his last five events, his average score has been 3-under.

In terms of driving distance, John Pak has averaged 295.3 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Pak is averaging -1.723 Strokes Gained: Putting.