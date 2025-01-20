1H AGO
Joel Dahmen betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Joel Dahmen looks for a better result in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open having failed to make the cut at Torrey Pines (South) in 2024.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Dahmen's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 7-under, over his last six appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- In 2024, Dahmen failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), with 28.25 putts per round (eighth) en route to his win last year.
Dahmen's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|1/26/2022
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|1/28/2021
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|1/23/2020
|55
|67-73-72-75
|-1
|1/24/2019
|9
|68-67-70-71
|-12
Dahmen's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Dahmen has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Dahmen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Joel Dahmen has averaged 294.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Dahmen has an average of 0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dahmen has an average of 2.004 in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.278 last season (40th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.0 yards) ranked 149th, while his 67.4% driving accuracy average ranked 29th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Dahmen ranked 16th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.486, while he ranked 15th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 71.04%.
- On the greens, Dahmen's -0.693 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 181st last season, while he averaged 29.60 putts per round (162nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|149
|294.0
|294.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|15
|71.04%
|70.37%
|Putts Per Round
|162
|29.60
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|134
|23.10%
|25.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|74
|13.86%
|10.37%
Dahmen's best finishes
- Last season Dahmen took part in 29 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
- Last season Dahmen had his best performance at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished 10th with a score of 9-under (seven shots back of the winner).
- Dahmen collected 320 points last season, placing 118th in the FedExCup standings.
Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.094.
- Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 8.127 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 49th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best performance last season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.792. He finished 11th in that event.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.002, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 59th in that tournament.
- Dahmen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 11th in the field.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.278
|0.925
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.486
|0.644
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|141
|-0.144
|0.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|181
|-0.693
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.073
|2.004
Dahmen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-68-71-70
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|72-68-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|74-67-67-68
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|72-70-70-72
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|71-68-74-75
|E
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|63-70-65-73
|-138
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|69-67-73-72
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|70-70-68-76
|+4
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|67-65-69-70
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-64-68-76
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|68-69-70-67
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|71-64-73-72
|E
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|67-72-76-70
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|40
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-68-66-70
|-5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|70-67-68-68
|-15
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|73-68-70-64
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|64-71-73
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.