Joel Dahmen betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.094.

Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 8.127 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 49th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best performance last season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.792. He finished 11th in that event.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.002, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 59th in that tournament.