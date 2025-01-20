PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Joe Highsmith shot 5-under and finished 33rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Highsmith has entered the Farmers Insurance Open once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 5-under and finishing 33rd.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Pavon also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (38th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 28.25 putts per round (eighth).

    Highsmith's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/20243370-67-71-75-5

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • Highsmith has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Highsmith has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -13 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Joe Highsmith has averaged 303.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Highsmith is averaging -1.338 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith is averaging -0.671 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Highsmith .

    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.066 (92nd) last season, while his average driving distance of 306.5 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Highsmith ranked 97th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.061, while he ranked 25th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.32%.
    • On the greens, Highsmith's -0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 150th on TOUR last season, and his 29.19 putts-per-round average ranked 116th. He broke par 26.83% of the time (24th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance46306.5303.9
    Greens in Regulation %2570.32%79.32%
    Putts Per Round11629.1929.9
    Par Breakers2426.83%29.01%
    Bogey Avoidance5213.41%10.80%

    Highsmith's best finishes

    • Highsmith took part in 25 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 52%.
    • Last season Highsmith's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship. He shot 19-under and finished fifth in that event.
    • Highsmith ranked 160th in the FedExCup standings with 157 points last season.

    Highsmith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Highsmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the ISCO Championship, ranking in the field at 3.145. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Highsmith put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Procore Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 4.537. In that event, he finished 13th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith posted his best mark last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 2.847.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Highsmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.963). That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.125) at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee920.0660.644
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green970.061-0.672
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green500.1670.695
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.269-1.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1060.026-0.671

    Highsmith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3370-67-71-75-522
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-68+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-78+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open665-65-71-70-1755
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2165-70-72-67-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-71-72-72E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-75-65--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5771-64-73-74-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-69-5--
    July 25-283M Open4468-72-70-68-612
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-68-68-73-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5570-68-70-70-10--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship666-68-62-71-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1665-72-68-65-14--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship568-68-65-68-19--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1171-66-68-65-12--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-71+2--
    January 16-19The American Express6675-64-65-76-84

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.