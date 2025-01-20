Joe Highsmith betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Highsmith has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Highsmith has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has finished with an average score of -13 those four times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Joe Highsmith has averaged 303.9 yards in his past five starts.

Highsmith is averaging -1.338 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.