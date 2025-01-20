Joe Highsmith betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith shot 5-under and finished 33rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Highsmith has entered the Farmers Insurance Open once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 5-under and finishing 33rd.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (38th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Highsmith's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|33
|70-67-71-75
|-5
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Highsmith has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -13 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Joe Highsmith has averaged 303.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Highsmith is averaging -1.338 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith is averaging -0.671 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.066 (92nd) last season, while his average driving distance of 306.5 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Highsmith ranked 97th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.061, while he ranked 25th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.32%.
- On the greens, Highsmith's -0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 150th on TOUR last season, and his 29.19 putts-per-round average ranked 116th. He broke par 26.83% of the time (24th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|46
|306.5
|303.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|25
|70.32%
|79.32%
|Putts Per Round
|116
|29.19
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|24
|26.83%
|29.01%
|Bogey Avoidance
|52
|13.41%
|10.80%
Highsmith's best finishes
- Highsmith took part in 25 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 52%.
- Last season Highsmith's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship. He shot 19-under and finished fifth in that event.
- Highsmith ranked 160th in the FedExCup standings with 157 points last season.
Highsmith's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Highsmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the ISCO Championship, ranking in the field at 3.145. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Highsmith put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Procore Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 4.537. In that event, he finished 13th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith posted his best mark last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 2.847.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Highsmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.963). That ranked ninth in the field.
- Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.125) at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.066
|0.644
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|0.061
|-0.672
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|50
|0.167
|0.695
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.269
|-1.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|0.026
|-0.671
Highsmith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|70-67-71-75
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|65-65-71-70
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|65-70-72-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-71-72-72
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-75
|-65
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|71-64-73-74
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|44
|68-72-70-68
|-6
|12
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-68-68-73
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|70-68-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|6
|66-68-62-71
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|65-72-68-65
|-14
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|68-68-65-68
|-19
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|11
|71-66-68-65
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|66
|75-64-65-76
|-8
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.