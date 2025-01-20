Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
KAPALUA, HAWAII - JANUARY 04: Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of The Sentry 2025 at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 04, 2025 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Jhonattan Vegas enters play in San Diego looking for better results Jan. 22-25 in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, The American Express.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over his last eight trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Vegas has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 31st.
- In 2024, Vegas missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- With numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth), Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Pavon posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (38th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Vegas' recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|MC
|78-65
|-1
|1/25/2023
|25
|68-75-70-74
|-1
|1/26/2022
|39
|71-69-71-71
|-6
|1/28/2021
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|1/23/2020
|30
|69-68-75-71
|-5
|1/24/2019
|MC
|71-73
|E
Vegas' recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Vegas has finished in the top five once.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Vegas has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five appearances.
- Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 312.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Vegas is averaging 1.192 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Vegas is averaging 4.777 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.611 last season, which ranked eighth on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (313.9 yards) ranked ninth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Vegas ranked 22nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.433.
- On the greens, Vegas' -0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 151st on TOUR last season, and his 29.63 putts-per-round average ranked 163rd. He broke par 26.08% of the time (35th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|9
|313.9
|312.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|6
|72.30%
|73.86%
|Putts Per Round
|163
|29.63
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|35
|26.08%
|29.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|13.58%
|13.07%
Vegas' best finishes
- Vegas took part in 23 tournaments last season, picking up one win.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 15 times (65.2%).
- Last season Vegas' best performance came at the 3M Open, where he took home the title with a score of 17-under.
- Vegas collected 685 points last season, ranking 69th in the FedExCup standings.
Vegas' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.952 (he finished 20th in that tournament).
- Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the 3M Open, where his 6.078 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas' best performance last season was in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.094. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Vegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.979, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished first in that event.
- Vegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Vegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.611
|0.864
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.433
|4.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|146
|-0.198
|-1.694
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.280
|1.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.565
|4.777
Vegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-65
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|67-68-69-71
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|71-68-69-75
|-1
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-71-65
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|68-70-69-70
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-76
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|70-69-69-67
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|67-69-69-73
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|68-64-67-68
|-17
|43
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|1
|68-66-63-70
|-17
|500
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|61
|70-66-72-70
|-2
|5
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|69-73-65-70
|-3
|54
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|71-70-70-70
|-7
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|69-68-65-77
|-5
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|11
|66-67-68-67
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|57
|67-69-70-75
|-3
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|4
|68-68-66-65
|-25
|325
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-67
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.