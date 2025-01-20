Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.952 (he finished 20th in that tournament).

Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the 3M Open, where his 6.078 mark ranked eighth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas' best performance last season was in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.094. He finished 20th in that tournament.

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Vegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.979, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished first in that event.