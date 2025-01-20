Jesper Svensson betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Jesper Svensson looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The American Express at La Quinta Country Club when he tees off in San Diego for the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open .
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- This is Svensson's first time playing at the Farmers Insurance Open in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- En route to his victory last year, Pavon posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (38th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Svensson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
- Jesper Svensson has averaged 306.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging 3.513 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Svensson is averaging 4.224 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|311.9
|306.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.89%
|65.03%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.30
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.33%
|26.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.44%
|17.97%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Svensson's best finishes
- Svensson participated in three tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those three events, he made the cut two times.
- Last season Svensson's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He shot 12-under and finished 10th in that event.
Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 59th in the field with a mark of -0.621. He finished 34th in that event.
- Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.907. He finished 34th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson delivered his best performance last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking 50th in the field with a mark of -0.369.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Svensson recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.911, which was his best last season. That ranked 43rd in the field.
- Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (3.828) at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), which ranked him 34th in the field. He finished 34th in that event.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.968
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.645
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|3.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|4.224
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Svensson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|68-71-72-68
|-5
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|69-67-70-65
|-9
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-81
|+11
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|67-67-68-66
|-12
|64
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-75
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
