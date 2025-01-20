Jesper Svensson betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 59th in the field with a mark of -0.621. He finished 34th in that event.

Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.907. He finished 34th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson delivered his best performance last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking 50th in the field with a mark of -0.369.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Svensson recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.911, which was his best last season. That ranked 43rd in the field.