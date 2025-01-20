Jason Day betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he posted a 2.677 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.

Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 2.449 mark ranked 14th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day delivered his best effort last season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.994.

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Day delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.812, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 33rd in that tournament).