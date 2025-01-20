Jason Day betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Jason Day will appear Jan. 22-25 in San Diego at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open. In his most recent tournament he placed third in The American Express, shooting 22-under at La Quinta Country Club.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Day has played the Farmers Insurance Open eight times of late, with one win. His average score has been 11-under, and his average finish has been sixth.
- In Day's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Day's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|1/25/2023
|7
|68-71-73-68
|-8
|1/26/2022
|3
|70-65-67-72
|-14
|1/28/2021
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|1/23/2020
|16
|73-67-72-69
|-7
|1/24/2019
|5
|67-71-69-67
|-14
Day's recent performances
- Day has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Day has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Jason Day has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Day has an average of -1.383 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Day is averaging -0.294 Strokes Gained: Total.
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.132 last season ranked 74th on TOUR, and his 64.9% driving accuracy average ranked 55th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Day ranked 152nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.343.
- On the greens, Day registered a 0.541 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him ninth on TOUR, while he ranked eighth with a putts-per-round average of 27.91. He broke par 27.78% of the time (11th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|93
|300.8
|299.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|164
|63.45%
|48.83%
|Putts Per Round
|8
|27.91
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|11
|27.78%
|23.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|116
|14.98%
|9.94%
Day's best finishes
- Day took part in 23 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 20 times (87%).
- Last season Day had his best performance at The American Express, where he finished third with a score of 22-under (three shots back of the winner).
- Day earned 1345 points last season, which ranked him 26th in the FedExCup standings.
Day's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he posted a 2.677 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
- Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 2.449 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day delivered his best effort last season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.994.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Day delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.812, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
- Day posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.926) in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship. That ranked fourth in the field.
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.132
|-0.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.343
|0.971
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|55
|0.153
|0.644
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.541
|-1.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.483
|-0.294
Day's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|69-71-63
|-13
|238
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|65-69-69-72
|-9
|200
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|70-74-73-73
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|67-71-72-72
|-6
|22
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-73-76-69
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-72-66
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-70-71-68
|-9
|5
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-67-73-70
|-6
|313
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-67-69-71
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|73-75-69-77
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|71-70-64-69
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|69-67-66-66
|-16
|37
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|13
|73-68-76-68
|+1
|135
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|69-68-67-68
|-12
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|72-67-65-70
|-6
|140
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|78-69-71-71
|+1
|82
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|19
|75-70-73-71
|+1
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|6
|62-67-67
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|40
|70-70-68-70
|-14
|19
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|3
|64-66-67-69
|-22
|163
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
