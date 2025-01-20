PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Jason Day betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Jason Day will appear Jan. 22-25 in San Diego at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open. In his most recent tournament he placed third in The American Express, shooting 22-under at La Quinta Country Club.

    Latest odds for Day at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Day has played the Farmers Insurance Open eight times of late, with one win. His average score has been 11-under, and his average finish has been sixth.
    • In Day's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).

    Day's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/2024MC74-71+1
    1/25/2023768-71-73-68-8
    1/26/2022370-65-67-72-14
    1/28/2021MC76-72+4
    1/23/20201673-67-72-69-7
    1/24/2019567-71-69-67-14

    Day's recent performances

    • Day has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Day has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jason Day has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Day has an average of -1.383 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Day is averaging -0.294 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Day's advanced stats and rankings

    • Day's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.132 last season ranked 74th on TOUR, and his 64.9% driving accuracy average ranked 55th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Day ranked 152nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.343.
    • On the greens, Day registered a 0.541 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him ninth on TOUR, while he ranked eighth with a putts-per-round average of 27.91. He broke par 27.78% of the time (11th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance93300.8299.3
    Greens in Regulation %16463.45%48.83%
    Putts Per Round827.9129.0
    Par Breakers1127.78%23.98%
    Bogey Avoidance11614.98%9.94%

    Day's best finishes

    • Day took part in 23 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 20 times (87%).
    • Last season Day had his best performance at The American Express, where he finished third with a score of 22-under (three shots back of the winner).
    • Day earned 1345 points last season, which ranked him 26th in the FedExCup standings.

    Day's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he posted a 2.677 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
    • Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 2.449 mark ranked 14th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day delivered his best effort last season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.994.
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Day delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.812, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
    • Day posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.926) in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Day's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.132-0.526
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.3430.971
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green550.1530.644
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.541-1.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.483-0.294

    Day's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am669-71-63-13238
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational965-69-69-72-9200
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3670-74-73-73+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3567-71-72-72-622
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3075-73-76-69+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1868-69-72-66-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-70-71-68-95
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship468-67-73-70-6313
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-67-69-71-615
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3373-75-69-77+627
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-77+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4471-70-64-69-616
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2369-67-66-66-1637
    July 18-20The Open Championship1373-68-76-68+1135
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition969-68-67-68-12--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2272-67-65-70-6140
    August 22-25BMW Championship3378-69-71-71+182
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1975-70-73-71+1--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational662-67-67E--
    January 2-5The Sentry4070-70-68-70-1419
    January 16-19The American Express364-66-67-69-22163

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.