Jake Knapp betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Knapp put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.518. In that tournament, he finished 31st.

Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.709.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best performance last season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 2.169 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 70th in that event.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.018), which ranked 16th in the field.