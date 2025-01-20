Jake Knapp betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 08: Jake Knapp of the United States plays his shot from the second tee prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 08, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Jake Knapp looks to improve upon his third-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 22-25.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Knapp finished third (with a score of 11-under) in his only appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in recent years (in 2024).
- With numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth), Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024.
- Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), with 28.25 putts per round (eighth) en route to his win last year.
Knapp's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|3
|69-69-70-69
|-11
Knapp's recent performances
- Knapp has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Knapp has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-over in his last five tournaments.
- Jake Knapp has averaged 302.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Knapp is averaging -1.071 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Knapp is averaging -6.970 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.045 last season, which ranked 117th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (309.5 yards) ranked 24th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Knapp had a 0.001 mark that ranked 108th on TOUR. He ranked 136th with a 65.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Knapp's -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 115th last season, while he averaged 29.07 putts per round (99th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|24
|309.5
|302.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|136
|65.41%
|57.72%
|Putts Per Round
|99
|29.07
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|133
|23.11%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|159
|16.74%
|12.35%
Knapp's best finishes
- Knapp last season played 23 tournaments, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 73.9%.
- Last season, one of Knapp's two wins came when he shot 19-under at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
- Knapp collected 970 points last season, ranking 50th in the FedExCup standings.
Knapp's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Knapp put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.518. In that tournament, he finished 31st.
- Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.709.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best performance last season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 2.169 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 70th in that event.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.018), which ranked 16th in the field.
- Knapp recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.045
|-2.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|0.001
|-2.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|145
|-0.197
|-1.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.082
|-1.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.323
|-6.970
Knapp's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-68-71-69
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|1
|67-64-63-71
|-19
|500
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|68-66-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|77-70-81-72
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-72-68-73
|-4
|14
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|74-76-78-73
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|74-70-69-71
|E
|8
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|8
|64-64-67-70
|-19
|85
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-75-71-76
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|70-70-64-71
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-65-70-74
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|66-71-68-70
|-9
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|W/D
|71-68-81
|+7
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|67
|70-75-71-70
|+6
|14
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|68
|69-71-73-72
|+3
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|1
|58-66-65
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|56
|72-73-70-71
|-6
|10
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-71-65
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.