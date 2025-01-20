Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.892 (he finished 12th in that tournament).

Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.125. He finished 28th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best effort last season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he posted a 5.157 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Bridgeman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.955). That ranked third in the field.