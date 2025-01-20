PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Jacob Bridgeman will appear Jan. 22-25 in San Diego at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open. In his last tournament he finished 21st in The American Express, shooting 15-under at La Quinta Country Club.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Bridgeman has entered the Farmers Insurance Open once of late, in 2024. He finished 70th, posting a score of 1-over.
    • With numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth), Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024.
    • Pavon also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (38th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 28.25 putts per round (eighth).

    Bridgeman's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/20247068-70-78-73+1

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Bridgeman has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -14 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 294.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman is averaging 1.708 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman is averaging 0.898 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bridgeman .

    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.251 last season (151st on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.6 yards) ranked 96th, while his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranked 126th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bridgeman ranked 95th on TOUR with a mark of 0.084.
    • On the greens, Bridgeman's 0.584 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked seventh last season, and his 28.51 putts-per-round average ranked 31st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance96300.6294.3
    Greens in Regulation %6468.38%67.71%
    Putts Per Round3128.5128.3
    Par Breakers1527.35%28.13%
    Bogey Avoidance5013.39%13.19%

    Bridgeman's best finishes

    • Bridgeman took part in 26 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 65.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • Last season Bridgeman's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He shot 18-under and finished 11th in that event.
    • Bridgeman collected 308 points last season, placing 120th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.892 (he finished 12th in that tournament).
    • Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.125. He finished 28th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best effort last season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he posted a 5.157 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Bridgeman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.955). That ranked third in the field.
    • Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him 14th in the field). In that event, he finished 14th.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.251-0.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green950.084-0.578
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green590.1400.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.5841.708
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.5570.898

    Bridgeman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7068-70-78-73+13
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2870-68-65-72-927
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-68-71-69-1220
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2171-69-65-69-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-72+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2369-69-70-69-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-63-70-14116
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4670-68-70-70-66
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1469-68-68-67-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3168-69-71-71-919
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-73-2--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-70-5--
    July 25-283M Open1963-70-72-69-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1268-64-67-70-1153
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC69-79+4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1165-66-69-70-18--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4668-67-68-72-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2965-70-67-70-12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1469-69-67-68-15--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1268-70-66-69-11--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC74-75+7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-71-2--
    January 16-19The American Express2170-69-66-68-1537

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.