Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Jacob Bridgeman will appear Jan. 22-25 in San Diego at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open. In his last tournament he finished 21st in The American Express, shooting 15-under at La Quinta Country Club.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Bridgeman has entered the Farmers Insurance Open once of late, in 2024. He finished 70th, posting a score of 1-over.
- With numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth), Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024.
- Pavon also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (38th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Bridgeman's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|70
|68-70-78-73
|+1
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Bridgeman has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -14 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 294.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman is averaging 1.708 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman is averaging 0.898 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.251 last season (151st on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.6 yards) ranked 96th, while his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranked 126th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bridgeman ranked 95th on TOUR with a mark of 0.084.
- On the greens, Bridgeman's 0.584 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked seventh last season, and his 28.51 putts-per-round average ranked 31st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|96
|300.6
|294.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|64
|68.38%
|67.71%
|Putts Per Round
|31
|28.51
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|15
|27.35%
|28.13%
|Bogey Avoidance
|50
|13.39%
|13.19%
Bridgeman's best finishes
- Bridgeman took part in 26 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 65.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Last season Bridgeman's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He shot 18-under and finished 11th in that event.
- Bridgeman collected 308 points last season, placing 120th in the FedExCup standings.
Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.892 (he finished 12th in that tournament).
- Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.125. He finished 28th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best effort last season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he posted a 5.157 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Bridgeman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.955). That ranked third in the field.
- Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him 14th in the field). In that event, he finished 14th.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.251
|-0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|0.084
|-0.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|59
|0.140
|0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.584
|1.708
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.557
|0.898
Bridgeman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|68-70-78-73
|+1
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-68-65-72
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-68-71-69
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|71-69-65-69
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-63-70
|-141
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|6
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|69-68-68-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|68-69-71-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|63-70-72-69
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|68-64-67-70
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|65-66-69-70
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|68-67-68-72
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-70-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|69-69-67-68
|-15
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|12
|68-70-66-69
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|70-69-66-68
|-15
|37
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.