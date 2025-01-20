Jackson Suber betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Suber has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.

Over his last five appearances, Suber has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

In his last five events, his average score has been 5-under.

In terms of driving distance, Jackson Suber has averaged 308.5 yards in his past five starts.

Suber has an average of 3.244 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.