Jackson Suber betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Jackson Suber will compete at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego from Jan. 22-25.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Suber is playing at the Farmers Insurance Open for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth), Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024.
- Pavon also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (38th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Suber's recent performances
- Suber has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Suber has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 5-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Jackson Suber has averaged 308.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Suber has an average of 3.244 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Suber is averaging 7.466 Strokes Gained: Total.
Suber's best Strokes Gained performances
Suber's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|73
|69-73-81-75
|+18
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|66-70-66-65
|-13
|89
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|65-77-71
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
