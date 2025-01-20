Jackson Koivun betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jackson Koivun struggled, missing the cut at Detroit Golf Club. He is trying for a better outcome in San Diego at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open from Jan. 22-25.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In the past five years, this is Koivun's first time competing at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- With numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth), Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024.
- Pavon also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (38th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Koivun's recent performances
- In his last two appearances, Koivun has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last two events.
- Koivun has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last two events.
- He finished 18-over relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Jackson Koivun has averaged 288.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Koivun is averaging -3.681 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Koivun is averaging -7.385 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Koivun's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|286.3
|288.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|49.07%
|49.07%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.33
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|9.26%
|9.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.59%
|17.59%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Koivun's best finishes
- Koivun took part in two tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those two tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
- Last season Koivun's best performance came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He shot 18-over and finished 52nd in that event.
Koivun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-3.681
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-7.385
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Koivun's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|52
|72-76-78-80
|+18
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Koivun as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.