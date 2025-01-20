Jackson Koivun betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

In his last two appearances, Koivun has not finished in the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last two events.

Koivun has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last two events.

He finished 18-over relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Jackson Koivun has averaged 288.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Koivun is averaging -3.681 Strokes Gained: Putting.