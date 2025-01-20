J.J. Spaun betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
J.J. Spaun will compete Jan. 22-25 in San Diego at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open. In his last tournament he finished 29th in The American Express, shooting 14-under at La Quinta Country Club.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over his last eight trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Spaun has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 24th.
- In Spaun's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- With numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth), Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Spaun's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|1/25/2023
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|1/26/2022
|34
|73-66-71-71
|-7
|1/28/2021
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|1/23/2020
|30
|73-67-74-69
|-5
|1/24/2019
|MC
|73-73
|+2
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Spaun has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, J.J. Spaun has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Spaun has an average of 0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spaun has an average of 2.525 in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.016 last season ranked 111th on TOUR, and his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranked 102nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Spaun had a 0.469 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR. He ranked 16th with a 70.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spaun's -0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 108th last season, while he averaged 29.41 putts per round (148th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|88
|301.5
|302.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|16
|70.90%
|76.85%
|Putts Per Round
|148
|29.41
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|106
|24.03%
|27.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|30
|12.92%
|9.26%
Spaun's best finishes
- Spaun teed off in 27 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- Last season Spaun's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he shot 15-under and finished third.
- Spaun's 419 points last season ranked him 98th in the FedExCup standings.
Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.434 (he finished 51st in that tournament).
- Spaun put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking fourth in the field at 6.206. In that tournament, he finished 36th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best performance last season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.662. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.533, his best mark last season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 10th in that event).
- Spaun recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.902) at the Wyndham Championship, which was held in August 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.016
|0.762
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.469
|2.675
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|112
|-0.029
|-1.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.035
|0.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.390
|2.525
Spaun's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-73-66
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-71-70-75
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-69-71-69
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-72-75-68
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|71-67-69-67
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|67-69-69-69
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|65-67-65-71
|-16
|37
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|69-67-70-70
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|70-68-65-69
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|3
|68-67-66-64
|-15
|163
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|69-65-74-72
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|W/D
|75
|+3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|69-64-69-69
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|34
|65-69-66-73
|-11
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|68-68-67-64
|-13
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|73-68-69-66
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-78
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|3
|66-66-65-68
|-15
|163
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|29
|64-66-71-73
|-14
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
