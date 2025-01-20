J.J. Spaun betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Spaun has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Spaun has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, J.J. Spaun has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five starts.

Spaun has an average of 0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.