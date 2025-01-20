PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.J. Spaun betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    J.J. Spaun will compete Jan. 22-25 in San Diego at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open. In his last tournament he finished 29th in The American Express, shooting 14-under at La Quinta Country Club.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Over his last eight trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Spaun has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 24th.
    • In Spaun's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • With numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth), Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).

    Spaun's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/2024MC71-77+4
    1/25/2023MC70-78+4
    1/26/20223473-66-71-71-7
    1/28/2021MC74-74+4
    1/23/20203073-67-74-69-5
    1/24/2019MC73-73+2

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Spaun has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, J.J. Spaun has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Spaun has an average of 0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spaun has an average of 2.525 in his past five tournaments.
    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.016 last season ranked 111th on TOUR, and his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranked 102nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Spaun had a 0.469 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR. He ranked 16th with a 70.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spaun's -0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 108th last season, while he averaged 29.41 putts per round (148th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance88301.5302.2
    Greens in Regulation %1670.90%76.85%
    Putts Per Round14829.4129.5
    Par Breakers10624.03%27.47%
    Bogey Avoidance3012.92%9.26%

    Spaun's best finishes

    • Spaun teed off in 27 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • Last season Spaun's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he shot 15-under and finished third.
    • Spaun's 419 points last season ranked him 98th in the FedExCup standings.

    Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.434 (he finished 51st in that tournament).
    • Spaun put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking fourth in the field at 6.206. In that tournament, he finished 36th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best performance last season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.662. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.533, his best mark last season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 10th in that event).
    • Spaun recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.902) at the Wyndham Championship, which was held in August 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.0160.762
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.4692.675
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green112-0.029-1.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.0350.387
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.3902.525

    Spaun's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-73-66-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-69+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-71-70-75E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-69-71-69-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-72-75-68E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2671-67-69-67-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1067-69-69-69-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2365-67-65-71-1637
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4569-67-70-70-126
    July 25-283M Open970-68-65-69-1275
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship368-67-66-64-15163
    September 12-15Procore Championship2669-65-74-72-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipW/D75+3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2569-64-69-69-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3465-69-66-73-11--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP668-68-67-64-13--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3073-68-69-66-12--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-78+7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii366-66-65-68-15163
    January 16-19The American Express2964-66-71-73-1427

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.