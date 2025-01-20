Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

In his last five appearances, Salinda has an average finish of 41st.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Salinda has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Isaiah Salinda has averaged 309.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Salinda has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.