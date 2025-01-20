Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Isaiah Salinda will play in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego from Jan. 22-25.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Salinda has entered the Farmers Insurance Open once in recent years (in 2020), posting a score of 8-over and missing the cut.
- Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (38th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Salinda's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/23/2020
|MC
|79-73
|+8
Salinda's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Salinda has an average finish of 41st.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Salinda has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Isaiah Salinda has averaged 309.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Salinda has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Salinda is averaging -2.618 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Salinda's best Strokes Gained performances
Salinda's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|70-72-73-72
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-68-74
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
