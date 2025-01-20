Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Matsuyama put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking second in the field at 4.658.

Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.436 (he finished sixth in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best performance last season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.833. He finished first in that event.

At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.201, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).