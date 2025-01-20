1H AGO
Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Hideki Matsuyama looks for a higher finish in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open after he took 13th shooting 8-under in this tournament in 2024.
Latest odds for Matsuyama at the Farmers Insurance Open.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Matsuyama's average finish has been 25th, and his average score 6-under, over his last eight appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Matsuyama finished 13th (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent go-round at the Farmers Insurance Open (in 2024).
- When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), with 28.25 putts per round (eighth) en route to his win last year.
Matsuyama's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|13
|66-71-76-67
|-8
|1/25/2023
|9
|70-73-69-69
|-7
|1/26/2022
|30
|72-67-73-68
|-8
|1/28/2021
|53
|74-68-74-73
|+1
|1/23/2020
|45
|73-67-74-71
|-3
|1/24/2019
|3
|66-66-73-67
|-16
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished atop the leaderboard once while also posting two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Matsuyama has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -15 those four times he's made the cut.
- Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 303.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has an average of 0.955 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Matsuyama has an average of 5.330 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Matsuyama .
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.306 last season (33rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.4 yards) ranked 107th, while his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranked 92nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Matsuyama ranked 15th on TOUR with an average of 0.499 per round. Additionally, he ranked 100th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.74%.
- On the greens, Matsuyama delivered a -0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 121st on TOUR, while he ranked 29th with a putts-per-round average of 28.46. He broke par 24.25% of the time (98th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|107
|299.4
|303.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|100
|66.74%
|75.16%
|Putts Per Round
|29
|28.46
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|98
|24.25%
|29.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|23
|12.61%
|8.82%
Matsuyama's best finishes
- Matsuyama last season participated in 21 tournaments, picking up two wins with three top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 21 tournaments, he had a 90.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season, one of Matsuyama's two wins came when he shot 35-under at The Sentry.
- Matsuyama's 1899 points last season placed him eighth in the FedExCup standings.
Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Matsuyama put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking second in the field at 4.658.
- Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.436 (he finished sixth in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best performance last season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.833. He finished first in that event.
- At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.201, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
- Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.306
|0.634
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.499
|3.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|1
|0.580
|0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.118
|0.955
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.268
|5.330
Matsuyama's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|66-71-76-67
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|75-71-70
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|1
|69-68-68-62
|-17
|700
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|67-70-72-76
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|263
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|73-70-66-71
|-8
|85
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|76-74-71-74
|+7
|20
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|70-65-70-71
|-8
|24
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|73-70-74-70
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|6
|72-66-70-70
|-2
|275
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|66-69-69-64
|-12
|78
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|75-72-75-74
|+12
|6
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|3
|63-68-71-65
|-17
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|1
|65-64-64-70
|-17
|0
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|W/D
|67
|-5
|--
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|9
|70-70-68-67
|-9
|0
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|71-71-66-68
|-4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|1
|65-65-62-65
|-35
|700
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|16
|67-69-67-66
|-11
|49
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.