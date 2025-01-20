PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Hideki Matsuyama looks for a higher finish in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open after he took 13th shooting 8-under in this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Matsuyama's average finish has been 25th, and his average score 6-under, over his last eight appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • Matsuyama finished 13th (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent go-round at the Farmers Insurance Open (in 2024).
    • When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), with 28.25 putts per round (eighth) en route to his win last year.

    Matsuyama's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/20241366-71-76-67-8
    1/25/2023970-73-69-69-7
    1/26/20223072-67-73-68-8
    1/28/20215374-68-74-73+1
    1/23/20204573-67-74-71-3
    1/24/2019366-66-73-67-16

    Matsuyama's recent performances

    • Matsuyama has finished atop the leaderboard once while also posting two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Matsuyama has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -15 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 303.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama has an average of 0.955 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Matsuyama has an average of 5.330 in his past five tournaments.
    Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Matsuyama put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.306 last season (33rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.4 yards) ranked 107th, while his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranked 92nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Matsuyama ranked 15th on TOUR with an average of 0.499 per round. Additionally, he ranked 100th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.74%.
    • On the greens, Matsuyama delivered a -0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 121st on TOUR, while he ranked 29th with a putts-per-round average of 28.46. He broke par 24.25% of the time (98th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance107299.4303.4
    Greens in Regulation %10066.74%75.16%
    Putts Per Round2928.4628.1
    Par Breakers9824.25%29.74%
    Bogey Avoidance2312.61%8.82%

    Matsuyama's best finishes

    • Matsuyama last season participated in 21 tournaments, picking up two wins with three top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he had a 90.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Last season, one of Matsuyama's two wins came when he shot 35-under at The Sentry.
    • Matsuyama's 1899 points last season placed him eighth in the FedExCup standings.

    Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Matsuyama put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking second in the field at 4.658.
    • Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.436 (he finished sixth in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best performance last season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.833. He finished first in that event.
    • At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.201, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
    • Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.3060.634
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.4993.610
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green10.5800.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.1180.955
    Average Strokes Gained: Total41.2685.330

    Matsuyama's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1366-71-76-67-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7175-71-70E5
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2269-68-68-70-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational169-68-68-62-17700
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1267-70-72-76-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship669-69-68-67-15263
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open773-70-66-71-885
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3876-74-71-74+720
    May 16-19PGA Championship3570-65-70-71-824
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday873-70-74-70-1191
    June 13-16U.S. Open672-66-70-70-2275
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2366-69-69-64-1278
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-67-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship6675-72-75-74+126
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition363-68-71-65-17--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship165-64-64-70-170
    August 22-25BMW ChampionshipW/D67-5--
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship970-70-68-67-90
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4671-71-66-68-4--
    January 2-5The Sentry165-65-62-65-35700
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1667-69-67-66-1149

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.