Henrik Norlander betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Henrik Norlander starts play this weekend looking for better results in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open after failing to make the cut in the tournament in 2023 at Torrey Pines (South).
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Norlander's average finish has been second, and his average score 9-under, over his last five appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Norlander missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023.
- Matthieu Pavon finished with 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.
Norlander's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/25/2023
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|1/26/2022
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|1/28/2021
|2
|73-69-68-69
|-9
|1/23/2020
|MC
|73-76
|+5
Norlander's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Norlander has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Norlander has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
- Henrik Norlander has averaged 297.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander is averaging -0.576 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Norlander is averaging 2.686 Strokes Gained: Total.
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
- Norlander had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.034 last season, which ranked 103rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.3 yards) ranked 142nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Norlander ranked 11th on TOUR with a mark of 0.571.
- On the greens, Norlander's -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 131st last season, while he averaged 29.21 putts per round (121st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|142
|295.3
|297.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|8
|71.72%
|74.27%
|Putts Per Round
|121
|29.21
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|101
|24.07%
|22.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|4
|11.70%
|10.82%
Norlander's best finishes
- Norlander teed off in 20 tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- Last season Norlander put up his best performance at the Black Desert Championship, where he finished eighth with a score of 16-under (seven shots back of the winner).
- Norlander placed 131st in the FedExCup standings with 256 points last season.
Norlander's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Norlander put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking 19th in the field at 2.271.
- Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he produced a 7.602 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander's best performance last season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he delivered a 5.159 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 61st in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.284, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- Norlander posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, a performance that ranked him eighth in the field.
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|0.034
|1.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.571
|1.608
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|99
|0.021
|0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.178
|-0.576
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.448
|2.686
Norlander's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|65-71-65-72
|-11
|54
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|71-68-66-69
|-14
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-78
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-66-69-75
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-136
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|64
|68-68-68-73
|-7
|4
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|67-70-70-69
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|67-66-70-70
|-15
|20
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|61
|69-70-70-78
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|66-70-68-69
|-15
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|8
|62-68-70-68
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|69-70-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|57
|70-69-72-70
|-3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|71-70-63-68
|-10
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|65-72-68-67
|-8
|16
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-71-72
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.