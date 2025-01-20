Henrik Norlander betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Norlander put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking 19th in the field at 2.271.

Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he produced a 7.602 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 12th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander's best performance last season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he delivered a 5.159 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 61st in that event.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.284, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.