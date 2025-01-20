Hayden Springer betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Hayden Springer hits the links Jan. 22-25 in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) following a 30th-place finish in The RSM Classic his last time in competition.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Springer has entered the Farmers Insurance Open once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 5-under and finishing 33rd.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Springer's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|33
|73-67-73-70
|-5
Springer's recent performances
- In his last five events, Springer has an average finish of 37th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Springer has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five appearances.
- Hayden Springer has averaged 308.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Springer has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Springer is averaging 0.894 Strokes Gained: Total.
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|16
|311.1
|308.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|47
|69.21%
|72.57%
|Putts Per Round
|96
|29.04
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|20
|27.16%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|143
|15.82%
|13.19%
Springer's best finishes
- Springer teed off in 26 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 14 times (53.8%).
- Last season Springer had his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished third with a score of 18-under (zero shots back of the winner).
- Springer earned 283 points last season, which placed him 125th in the FedExCup standings.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.269
|-1.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.119
|1.642
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|96
|0.031
|0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.177
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.357
|0.894
Springer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|73-67-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-69-69
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|68-65-69-68
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|67-73-71-78
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|69-76-75-69
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|79-72
|+9
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|71-65-68-70
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|59-71-66-67
|-21
|80
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|64-67-73-71
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|66-72-73-70
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|8
|66-66-71-66
|-19
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|72-70-71-66
|-9
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|65-70-67-75
|-7
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|30
|70-71-63-70
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
