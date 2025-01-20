PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Hayden Springer betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hayden Springer betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Hayden Springer hits the links Jan. 22-25 in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) following a 30th-place finish in The RSM Classic his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Springer at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Springer has entered the Farmers Insurance Open once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 5-under and finishing 33rd.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).

    Springer's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/20243373-67-73-70-5

    Springer's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Springer has an average finish of 37th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Springer has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five appearances.
    • Hayden Springer has averaged 308.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Springer has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Springer is averaging 0.894 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Springer .

    Springer's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance16311.1308.8
    Greens in Regulation %4769.21%72.57%
    Putts Per Round9629.0429.5
    Par Breakers2027.16%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance14315.82%13.19%

    Springer's best finishes

    • Springer teed off in 26 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 14 times (53.8%).
    • Last season Springer had his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished third with a score of 18-under (zero shots back of the winner).
    • Springer earned 283 points last season, which placed him 125th in the FedExCup standings.

    Springer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.269-1.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.1191.642
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green960.0310.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.1770.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Total660.3570.894

    Springer's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3373-67-73-70-522
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-69-69-715
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open368-65-69-68-1883
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7267-73-71-78+53
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5869-76-75-69+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-69-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC79-72+9--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-76+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-72+5--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1071-65-68-70-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic759-71-66-67-2180
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3764-67-73-71-1310
    July 25-283M Open5966-72-73-70-35
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-67-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship866-66-71-66-19--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-69-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC67-73-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4572-70-71-66-9--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship3765-70-67-75-7--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3070-71-63-70-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.