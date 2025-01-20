Hayden Springer betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

In his last five events, Springer has an average finish of 37th.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.

Over his last five appearances, Springer has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five appearances.

Hayden Springer has averaged 308.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Springer has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.