Hayden Buckley betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking 12th in the field at 2.955.

Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The RSM Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.394 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best performance last season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.657. He finished 61st in that event.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Buckley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.153, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.