Hayden Buckley betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Hayden Buckley looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The American Express at La Quinta Country Club when he tees off in San Diego for the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open .
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Buckley has missed the cut in his last three appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Buckley last played at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
- Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- En route to his victory last year, Pavon posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (38th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Buckley's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|MC
|73-71
|E
|1/25/2023
|MC
|66-80
|+2
|1/26/2022
|MC
|71-72
|-1
Buckley's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Buckley has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Buckley finished 65th in his only finish over his last five events.
- He finished with a score of even-par in his only made cut over his last five events.
- Hayden Buckley has averaged 299.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging -1.354 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Buckley has an average of -2.372 in his past five tournaments.
Buckley's advanced stats and rankings
- Buckley put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.069 last season, which ranked 90th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (298.0 yards) ranked 120th, and his 65.5% driving accuracy average ranked 44th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Buckley sported a -0.298 mark that ranked 144th on TOUR. He ranked 132nd with a 65.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Buckley delivered a -0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 136th with a putts-per-round average of 29.32, and he ranked 152nd by breaking par 22.38% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|120
|298.0
|299.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|132
|65.81%
|67.52%
|Putts Per Round
|136
|29.32
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|152
|22.38%
|20.51%
|Bogey Avoidance
|150
|16.20%
|14.10%
Buckley's best finishes
- Buckley took part in 29 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes.
- In those 29 tournaments, he had a 37.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- Last season Buckley had his best performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished fifth with a score of 5-under (nine shots back of the winner).
- With 224 points last season, Buckley finished 139th in the FedExCup standings.
Buckley's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking 12th in the field at 2.955.
- Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The RSM Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.394 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best performance last season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.657. He finished 61st in that event.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Buckley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.153, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.069
|0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.298
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|155
|-0.233
|-1.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.284
|-1.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|166
|-0.746
|-2.372
Buckley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|77
|76-74-69
|+3
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-69-67-70
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-69-76
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-66
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|65-70-72-67
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|70-69-69-73
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|67-65-69-74
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|71-67-66-76
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|64-72-68-68
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|66-66-75-73
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|65
|73-67-66-78
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-75-69
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.