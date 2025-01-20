Harry Higgs betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Higgs' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.407.

Higgs delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of -0.790.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgs' best effort last season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his -0.439 mark ranked 49th in the field.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Higgs posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.385 (his best mark last season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.