Harry Higgs betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 17: Harry Higgs of the United States plays a tee shot on the 14th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT at The Summit Club on October 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
In his last time out at The American Express, Harry Higgs posted a 34th-place finish, and he enters the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open aiming to improve on that finish.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Higgs' average finish has been 39th, and his average score 1-under, over his last four appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- In 2023, Higgs finished 44th (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- With numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth), Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Higgs' recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/25/2023
|44
|66-77-72-75
|+2
|1/26/2022
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|1/28/2021
|65
|71-69-76-75
|+3
|1/23/2020
|9
|70-68-69-72
|-9
Higgs' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Higgs has an average finish of 42nd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Higgs has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Harry Higgs has averaged 312.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Higgs has an average of -2.287 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Higgs is averaging -2.971 Strokes Gained: Total.
Higgs' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|302.7
|312.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.83%
|68.52%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.67
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.46%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.65%
|15.12%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Higgs' best finishes
- Higgs did not post a top-10 finish last season (he played seven tournaments).
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 42.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- Last season Higgs' best performance came when he shot 12-under and finished 30th at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- Higgs earned 11 points last season, which placed him 218th in the FedExCup standings.
Higgs' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Higgs' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.407.
- Higgs delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of -0.790.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgs' best effort last season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his -0.439 mark ranked 49th in the field.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Higgs posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.385 (his best mark last season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Higgs posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (0.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 50th in the field.
Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.993
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.971
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Higgs' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|68-70-68-75
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-72
|-68
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|69-69-74-67
|-5
|5
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-75
|+11
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|71-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|65-68-69-73
|-13
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.