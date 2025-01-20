Harry Hall betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Hall put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, ranking fourth in the field at 3.329. In that event, he finished 13th.

Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 7.548. He finished first in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best effort last season was at the John Deere Classic, where his 5.889 mark ranked second in the field.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Hall recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.676 (his best mark last season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished ninth in that event.