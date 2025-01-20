Harry Hall betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Harry Hall of England tees off on the fourth hole during Day Four of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry on September 01, 2024 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
In his last competition at The American Express, Harry Hall carded a 21st-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open aiming to improve on that finish.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over the last three times Hall has entered the Farmers Insurance Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- In Hall's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Matthieu Pavon finished with 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), with 28.25 putts per round (eighth) en route to his win last year.
Hall's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|1/25/2023
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|1/23/2020
|MC
|77-74
|+7
Hall's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Hall has two top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes.
- Hall has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 15-under.
- Off the tee, Harry Hall has averaged 300.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has an average of 3.427 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 5.649 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.181 (139th) last season, while his average driving distance of 301.5 yards ranked 88th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hall ranked 77th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.167, while he ranked 108th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.39%.
- On the greens, Hall's 0.279 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 43rd last season, while he averaged 28.00 putts per round (ninth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|88
|301.5
|300.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|108
|66.39%
|73.06%
|Putts Per Round
|9
|28.00
|27.5
|Par Breakers
|6
|28.33%
|31.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|86
|14.17%
|8.89%
Hall's best finishes
- Hall, who played 25 tournaments last season, secured one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 tournaments, he had a 72% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Last season Hall's best performance came at the ISCO Championship, where he won the title with a score of 23-under.
- Hall collected 517 points last season, ranking 87th in the FedExCup standings.
Hall's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hall put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, ranking fourth in the field at 3.329. In that event, he finished 13th.
- Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 7.548. He finished first in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best effort last season was at the John Deere Classic, where his 5.889 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Hall recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.676 (his best mark last season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- Hall recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.181
|0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.167
|0.770
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|6
|0.406
|1.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.279
|3.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.672
|5.649
Hall's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|70-70-67-71
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-71-71-65
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|69-71-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|73-69-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|69-71-67-68
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-75-70
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-69-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-66
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|72-67-68-70
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|69-71-71-67
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|71-69-67-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|63-66-70-65
|-20
|58
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|1
|66-67-64-69
|-23
|300
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|72-67-69-67
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|65-69-64-74
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|64-72-65-67
|-16
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|13
|68-69-68-64
|-11
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|70-68-69-66
|-15
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|8
|68-65-66-70
|-23
|155
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|64-70-65-69
|-12
|64
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|66-68-69-70
|-15
|37
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.