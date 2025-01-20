Harris English betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season English posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 15th in the field at 3.106. In that tournament, he finished 10th.

English's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.822. He finished 34th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 5.829 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, English posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.381, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.