Harris English betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Harris English seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open. He finished 64th at the par-72 Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in 2024.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- English's average finish has been 39th, and his average score 3-under, over his last seven appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- English finished 64th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open (in 2024).
- Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.
English's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|64
|68-72-75-73
|E
|1/25/2023
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|1/28/2021
|MC
|79-71
|+6
|1/23/2020
|71
|72-70-74-75
|+3
|1/24/2019
|MC
|69-75
|E
English's recent performances
- Over his last five events, English has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- English has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- Harris English has averaged 310.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- English is averaging 0.987 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- English is averaging 1.572 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.095 (84th) last season, while his average driving distance of 301.9 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, English sported a -0.325 mark (149th on TOUR).
- On the greens, English's 0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 16th on TOUR last season, and his 28.53 putts-per-round average ranked 35th. He broke par 21.39% of the time (169th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|83
|301.9
|310.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|128
|65.89%
|73.46%
|Putts Per Round
|35
|28.53
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|169
|21.39%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|29
|12.90%
|9.26%
English's best finishes
- English participated in 26 tournaments last season, earning four top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 80.8%.
- Last season English's best performance came at the Black Desert Championship. He shot 17-under and finished sixth in that event.
- With 969 points last season, English ranked 51st in the FedExCup standings.
English's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season English posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 15th in the field at 3.106. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- English's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.822. He finished 34th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 5.829 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, English posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.381, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- English posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.288) at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.095
|1.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.325
|-1.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|73
|0.097
|1.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.491
|0.987
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.359
|1.572
English's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|68-72-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|76
|75-74-69
|+2
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|71-67-65-71
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|7
|69-69-65-69
|-12
|250
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|69-73-68-77
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-69-75-66
|-9
|90
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-71-66-70
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-73-72-71
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|70-73-74-71
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|63
|70-68-72-68
|-2
|7
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|68-68-70-65
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|76-71-72-74
|+9
|11
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|68-68-70-76
|+2
|18
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|6
|66-64-66-71
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|67-65-68-68
|-16
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|70-70-67-66
|-15
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|60
|67-72-69-72
|-2
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|70-68-69-69
|-12
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
