Harris English betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Harris English of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    Harris English seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open. He finished 64th at the par-72 Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in 2024.

    Latest odds for English at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • English's average finish has been 39th, and his average score 3-under, over his last seven appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • English finished 64th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open (in 2024).
    • Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.

    English's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/20246468-72-75-73E
    1/25/2023MC76-75+7
    1/28/2021MC79-71+6
    1/23/20207172-70-74-75+3
    1/24/2019MC69-75E

    English's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, English has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • English has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
    • Harris English has averaged 310.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • English is averaging 0.987 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • English is averaging 1.572 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.095 (84th) last season, while his average driving distance of 301.9 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, English sported a -0.325 mark (149th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, English's 0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 16th on TOUR last season, and his 28.53 putts-per-round average ranked 35th. He broke par 21.39% of the time (169th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance83301.9310.9
    Greens in Regulation %12865.89%73.46%
    Putts Per Round3528.5329.0
    Par Breakers16921.39%22.84%
    Bogey Avoidance2912.90%9.26%

    English's best finishes

    • English participated in 26 tournaments last season, earning four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 80.8%.
    • Last season English's best performance came at the Black Desert Championship. He shot 17-under and finished sixth in that event.
    • With 969 points last season, English ranked 51st in the FedExCup standings.

    English's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season English posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 15th in the field at 3.106. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
    • English's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.822. He finished 34th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 5.829 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, English posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.381, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • English posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.288) at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.0951.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.325-1.604
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green730.0971.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.4910.987
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.3591.572

    English's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6468-72-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7675-74-69+25
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1771-67-65-71-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational769-69-65-69-12250
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2169-73-68-77-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-69-75-66-990
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-77+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2272-74-75-71+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2869-71-66-70-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3471-73-72-71+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship1868-67-68-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open4170-73-74-71+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6370-68-72-68-27
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3468-68-70-65-920
    July 18-20The Open Championship5076-71-72-74+911
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6168-68-70-76+218
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship666-64-66-71-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open967-65-68-68-16--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1470-70-67-66-15--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic6067-72-69-72-2--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--
    January 16-19The American Express4370-68-69-69-1210

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.