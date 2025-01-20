Greyson Sigg betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
At The American Express, Greyson Sigg struggled, failing to make the cut at La Quinta Country Club. He is aiming for a bounce-back performance in San Diego at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open from Jan. 22-25.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Sigg's average finish has been 34th, and his average score 7-under, over his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Sigg missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent go-round at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024.
- When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), with 28.25 putts per round (eighth) en route to his win last year.
Sigg's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|1/26/2022
|34
|72-68-72-69
|-7
Sigg's recent performances
- Sigg has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Sigg has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
- Greyson Sigg has averaged 296.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Sigg has an average of -0.846 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sigg is averaging 0.078 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sigg's advanced stats and rankings
- Sigg posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.066 (122nd) last season, while his average driving distance of 294.0 yards ranked 149th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Sigg ranked 25th on TOUR with a mark of 0.414.
- On the greens, Sigg delivered a -0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 175th on TOUR, while he ranked 175th with a putts-per-round average of 29.89. He broke par 23.32% of the time (128th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|149
|294.0
|296.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|11
|71.49%
|76.47%
|Putts Per Round
|175
|29.89
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|128
|23.32%
|21.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|13
|12.21%
|11.11%
Sigg's best finishes
- Sigg took part in 28 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Last season Sigg's best performance came when he shot 13-under and finished fourth at the Procore Championship.
- Sigg collected 254 points last season, ranking 132nd in the FedExCup standings.
Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.141 (he finished 23rd in that tournament).
- Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he produced a 7.774 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best performance last season was at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.732 (he finished 11th in that event).
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 1.853, which ranked him 32nd in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
- Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.009) at the Procore Championship (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.066
|0.634
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.414
|0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|30
|0.234
|-0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|175
|-0.502
|-0.846
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|0.080
|0.078
Sigg's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-68-67
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-70-71
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-69-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-73-70-67
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|9
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|43
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|63-72-65-66
|-22
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|76-69-75-72
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|4
|71-66-66-72
|-13
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|67-69-67-66
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|67-69-68-67
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|9
|67-67-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|67-70-72-69
|-2
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-73
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.