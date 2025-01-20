PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Greyson Sigg betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    At The American Express, Greyson Sigg struggled, failing to make the cut at La Quinta Country Club. He is aiming for a bounce-back performance in San Diego at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open from Jan. 22-25.

    Latest odds for Sigg at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Sigg's average finish has been 34th, and his average score 7-under, over his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • Sigg missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent go-round at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024.
    • When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), with 28.25 putts per round (eighth) en route to his win last year.

    Sigg's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/2024MC73-69-2
    1/26/20223472-68-72-69-7

    Sigg's recent performances

    • Sigg has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Sigg has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
    • Greyson Sigg has averaged 296.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Sigg has an average of -0.846 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Sigg is averaging 0.078 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Sigg .

    Sigg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sigg posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.066 (122nd) last season, while his average driving distance of 294.0 yards ranked 149th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Sigg ranked 25th on TOUR with a mark of 0.414.
    • On the greens, Sigg delivered a -0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 175th on TOUR, while he ranked 175th with a putts-per-round average of 29.89. He broke par 23.32% of the time (128th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance149294.0296.9
    Greens in Regulation %1171.49%76.47%
    Putts Per Round17529.8930.6
    Par Breakers12823.32%21.24%
    Bogey Avoidance1312.21%11.11%

    Sigg's best finishes

    • Sigg took part in 28 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • Last season Sigg's best performance came when he shot 13-under and finished fourth at the Procore Championship.
    • Sigg collected 254 points last season, ranking 132nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.141 (he finished 23rd in that tournament).
    • Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he produced a 7.774 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best performance last season was at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.732 (he finished 11th in that event).
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 1.853, which ranked him 32nd in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
    • Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.009) at the Procore Championship (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.

    Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.0660.634
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4140.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green300.234-0.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting175-0.502-0.846
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1020.0800.078

    Sigg's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-68-67-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-70-71-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-72-69-73-110
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-73-70-67-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-76+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship968-65-70-70-1543
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans863-72-65-66-2252
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1367-67-68-69-1331
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-68+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5676-69-75-72+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-73+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    September 12-15Procore Championship471-66-66-72-13--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1167-69-67-66-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2367-69-68-67-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship967-67-69-69-12--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-75+4--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii7067-70-72-69-23
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC69-69-73-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.