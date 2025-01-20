Greyson Sigg betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.141 (he finished 23rd in that tournament).

Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he produced a 7.774 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best performance last season was at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.732 (he finished 11th in that event).

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 1.853, which ranked him 32nd in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.