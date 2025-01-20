Garrick Higgo betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Higgo's average finish has been 53rd, and his average score 4-over, over his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.

In 2024, Higgo failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.

En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).