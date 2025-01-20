Garrick Higgo betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Garrick Higgo hits the links Jan. 22-25 in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) following a 53rd-place finish in The RSM Classic, which was his most recent tournament.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Higgo's average finish has been 53rd, and his average score 4-over, over his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- In 2024, Higgo failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.
Higgo's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|1/25/2023
|53
|66-76-72-78
|+4
Higgo's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Higgo has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- Higgo has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Garrick Higgo has averaged 301.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Higgo is averaging -4.785 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgo is averaging 0.517 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|30
|308.8
|301.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|80
|67.86%
|53.59%
|Putts Per Round
|124
|29.24
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|68
|25.18%
|23.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|128
|15.19%
|12.75%
Higgo's best finishes
- Higgo last season took part in 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- Last season Higgo's best performance came when he shot 23-under and finished fourth at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
- Higgo earned 186 points last season, which ranked him 150th in the FedExCup standings.
Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.184
|2.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.377
|-0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|132
|-0.088
|3.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.066
|-4.785
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-0.583
|0.517
Higgo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|73-67-66-73
|-5
|8
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-65-73-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|66-71-69-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|68-70-69-75
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|72-71-73-69
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-72-65-65
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|69-69-70-70
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|63
|67-64-75-75
|-7
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|70-67-73-70
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-67
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|78-65
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|54
|64-74-70-72
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|70-69-68-64
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|69-68-67-70
|-10
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|53
|70-71-70-68
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
