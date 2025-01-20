PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
32M AGO

Garrick Higgo betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Garrick Higgo betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Garrick Higgo hits the links Jan. 22-25 in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) following a 53rd-place finish in The RSM Classic, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Higgo at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Higgo's average finish has been 53rd, and his average score 4-over, over his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • In 2024, Higgo failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.

    Higgo's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/2024MC73-69-2
    1/25/20235366-76-72-78+4

    Higgo's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Higgo has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • Higgo has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Garrick Higgo has averaged 301.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgo is averaging -4.785 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgo is averaging 0.517 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Higgo .

    Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance30308.8301.7
    Greens in Regulation %8067.86%53.59%
    Putts Per Round12429.2429.7
    Par Breakers6825.18%23.53%
    Bogey Avoidance12815.19%12.75%

    Higgo's best finishes

    • Higgo last season took part in 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • Last season Higgo's best performance came when he shot 23-under and finished fourth at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
    • Higgo earned 186 points last season, which ranked him 150th in the FedExCup standings.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.1842.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-0.377-0.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green132-0.0883.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting830.066-4.785
    Average Strokes Gained: Total159-0.5830.517

    Higgo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4973-67-66-73-58
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6070-70-68-75-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1667-65-73-68-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3266-71-69-71-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipW/D73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6968-70-69-75+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3372-71-73-69-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-72-65-65-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-72E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4269-69-70-70-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship6367-64-75-75-73
    July 25-283M OpenMC69-74+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    September 12-15Procore Championship2670-67-73-70-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-67-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC78-65+1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5464-74-70-72-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship670-69-68-64-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1769-68-67-70-10--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic5370-71-70-68-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.