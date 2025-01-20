Frankie Capan III betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Capan III has finished first once while also earning two top-five finishes over his last five events.

He's made the cut in five of his last five events.

Capan III has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.

In his last five events, his average score has been 12-under.

Off the tee, Frankie Capan III has averaged 308.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Capan III is averaging 1.532 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.