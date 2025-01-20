Francesco Molinari betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 12: Francesco Molinari, Captain of Team Continental Europe chips onto the second green during the Singles Matches on Day Three of the Team Cup at Abu Dhabi Golf Resort on January 12, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)
Francesco Molinari shot 2-over and took 73rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over his last six trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Molinari has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 41st.
- Molinari last played at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, finishing 73rd with a score of 2-over.
- Matthieu Pavon finished with 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), with 28.25 putts per round (eighth) en route to his win last year.
Molinari's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|73
|70-69-77-74
|+2
|1/26/2022
|62
|66-72-73-74
|-3
|1/28/2021
|10
|72-71-72-66
|-7
|1/23/2020
|MC
|79-67
|+2
Molinari's recent performances
- Molinari has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Molinari has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Francesco Molinari has averaged 287.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Molinari has an average of 0.342 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Molinari has an average of -0.230 in his past five tournaments.
Molinari's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|288.1
|287.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.67%
|69.26%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.75
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.94%
|23.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.64%
|14.07%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Molinari's best finishes
- Molinari played 15 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut six times.
- Last season Molinari's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot 10-under and finished 17th in that event.
- Molinari earned 27 points last season, which ranked him 205th in the FedExCup standings.
Molinari's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Molinari's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.053.
- Molinari delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking 16th in the field at 3.453. In that tournament, he finished 46th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Molinari produced his best performance last season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking third in the field at 3.391. In that event, he finished 73rd.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Molinari delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.094, which was his best last season. That ranked in the field.
- Molinari recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (1.828) in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open. That ranked 46th in the field.
Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.230
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Molinari's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|73
|70-69-77-74
|+2
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|72-69-73-72
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|64
|73-72-77-71
|+13
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|66-69-72-66
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|59
|66-70-75-70
|-3
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|68-66-70-70
|-10
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-70-72
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
