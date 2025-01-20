Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.942. He finished 42nd in that event.

van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking sixth in the field at 5.424. In that event, he finished 39th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen put up his best performance last season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.010.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.706 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.