Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Erik van Rooyen enters play in San Diego seeking better results Jan. 22-25 in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open after failing to make the cut in his last outing, The American Express.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- van Rooyen missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2021.
- Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), with 28.25 putts per round (eighth) en route to his win last year.
van Rooyen's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/28/2021
|MC
|74-71
|+1
van Rooyen's recent performances
- In his last five events, van Rooyen has an average finish of 46th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- van Rooyen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
- Erik van Rooyen has averaged 325.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, van Rooyen is averaging 1.843 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, van Rooyen has an average of 1.836 in his past five tournaments.
van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.278 (40th) last season, while his average driving distance of 308.2 yards ranked 35th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, van Rooyen ranked 94th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.095, while he ranked 38th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.83%.
- On the greens, van Rooyen's 0.403 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 26th on TOUR last season, and his 29.09 putts-per-round average ranked 103rd. He broke par 26.65% of the time (28th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|35
|308.2
|325.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|38
|69.83%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|103
|29.09
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|28
|26.65%
|24.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|65
|13.71%
|10.23%
van Rooyen's best finishes
- van Rooyen teed off in 25 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 19 times (76%).
- Last season van Rooyen had his best performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion). He shot 14-under and finished second (three shots back of the winner).
- van Rooyen earned 813 points last season, which placed him 58th in the FedExCup standings.
van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.942. He finished 42nd in that event.
- van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking sixth in the field at 5.424. In that event, he finished 39th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen put up his best performance last season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.010.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.706 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
- van Rooyen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.278
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|0.095
|-0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|149
|-0.216
|0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.403
|1.843
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.560
|1.836
van Rooyen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|63-69-70-70
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|66-71-70-63
|-14
|245
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-73-72-71
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-76-78-76
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|72-66-72-67
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-67-65-70
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|72-68-71-68
|-5
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|66-70-70-72
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|69-64-68-72
|-15
|89
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|67-67-64-74
|-8
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|17
|67-69-69-70
|-9
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|68-66-71-71
|-4
|80
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|43
|68-66-68-72
|-10
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|68-70-70-69
|-7
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|64
|68-71-71-75
|-3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-68-66
|-9
|24
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-70
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.