Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Grillo produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking ninth in the field at 2.493.

Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.960. He finished 22nd in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best performance last season was at the 3M Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.550 (he finished 24th in that tournament).

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.869, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.