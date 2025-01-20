Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Emiliano Grillo finished 20th in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, shooting a 7-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Jan. 22-25 in San Diego at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) .
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over his last eight trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Grillo has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 32nd.
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he finished 20th after posting a score of 7-under.
- When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.
Grillo's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|20
|67-69-73-72
|-7
|1/25/2023
|44
|72-70-74-74
|+2
|1/26/2022
|MC
|71-73
|E
|1/28/2021
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|1/23/2020
|MC
|71-73
|E
|1/24/2019
|52
|67-74-70-73
|-4
Grillo's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Grillo has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Grillo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
- Off the tee, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 295.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging 0.842 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging 0.225 Strokes Gained: Total.
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.057 last season, which ranked 97th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (292.5 yards) ranked 161st, and his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranked 50th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Grillo ranked 44th on TOUR with a mark of 0.272.
- On the greens, Grillo delivered a 0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 68th on TOUR, while he ranked 78th with a putts-per-round average of 28.93. He broke par 21.50% of the time (167th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|161
|292.5
|295.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|129
|65.88%
|66.99%
|Putts Per Round
|78
|28.93
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|167
|21.50%
|25.16%
|Bogey Avoidance
|91
|14.38%
|12.09%
Grillo's best finishes
- Grillo took part in 24 tournaments last season, earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 87.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
- Last season Grillo's best performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He shot 4-under and finished eighth in that event.
- Grillo's 684 points last season placed him 70th in the FedExCup standings.
Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Grillo produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking ninth in the field at 2.493.
- Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.960. He finished 22nd in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best performance last season was at the 3M Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.550 (he finished 24th in that tournament).
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.869, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Grillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.057
|-0.755
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.272
|0.974
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|177
|-0.408
|-0.836
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.129
|0.842
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|0.050
|0.225
Grillo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|67-69-73-72
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-69-71
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|71-68-73-63
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|70-71-74-69
|E
|16
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-67-67-73
|-8
|21
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|69-70-74-71
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|69-71-69-77
|-2
|9
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-83
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|70-71-69-75
|+1
|7
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|76-74-74-72
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|64
|74-68-73-71
|+6
|4
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|70-78-76-69
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|70-72-73-73
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|69-71-68-68
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|71-74-72-75
|+8
|16
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|31
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|43
|66-75-75-68
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|59
|69-66-72-70
|-3
|5
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|70-67-71-68
|-4
|80
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|68-69-66-67
|-18
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|76-66-70
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.