Dylan Wu betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Wu has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Wu has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Dylan Wu has averaged 298.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Wu has an average of 0.519 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.