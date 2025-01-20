PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Dylan Wu seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open. He took 50th at the par-72 Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in 2024.

    Latest odds for Wu at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Wu's average finish has been 50th, and his average score 2-under, over his last three appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • In Wu's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he finished 50th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.

    Wu's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/20245070-70-75-71-2
    1/25/2023MC68-78+2
    1/26/2022MC70-75+1

    Wu's recent performances

    • Wu has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Wu has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Dylan Wu has averaged 298.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has an average of 0.519 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu is averaging -1.462 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Wu .

    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance136295.6298.4
    Greens in Regulation %7468.13%51.74%
    Putts Per Round10129.0829.3
    Par Breakers6725.21%27.08%
    Bogey Avoidance11514.93%14.24%

    Wu's best finishes

    • Wu teed off in 27 tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 16 times.
    • Last season Wu's best performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He shot 14-under and finished 10th in that event.
    • Wu's 313 points last season placed him 119th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.287-1.690
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.1800.802
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green920.048-1.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.1030.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1050.045-1.462

    Wu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-70-75-71-27
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2468-68-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-74-69-67-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2668-71-72-70-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-69-72-73+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-73-73-71+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-65-72-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-67-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1666-68-69-69-1229
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-73+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1069-68-68-69-1462
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3167-68-70-69-1414
    July 25-283M Open5369-68-75-68-46
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-73+4--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6968-69-74-75+2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-71-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1469-65-72-67-15--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4768-71-71-69-5--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC68-76+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.