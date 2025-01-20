Dylan Wu betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Dylan Wu seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open. He took 50th at the par-72 Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in 2024.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Wu's average finish has been 50th, and his average score 2-under, over his last three appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- In Wu's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he finished 50th after posting a score of 2-under.
- When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.
Wu's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|50
|70-70-75-71
|-2
|1/25/2023
|MC
|68-78
|+2
|1/26/2022
|MC
|70-75
|+1
Wu's recent performances
- Wu has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Wu has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Dylan Wu has averaged 298.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has an average of 0.519 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wu is averaging -1.462 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|136
|295.6
|298.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|74
|68.13%
|51.74%
|Putts Per Round
|101
|29.08
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|67
|25.21%
|27.08%
|Bogey Avoidance
|115
|14.93%
|14.24%
Wu's best finishes
- Wu teed off in 27 tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 16 times.
- Last season Wu's best performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He shot 14-under and finished 10th in that event.
- Wu's 313 points last season placed him 119th in the FedExCup standings.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.287
|-1.690
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.180
|0.802
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|92
|0.048
|-1.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.103
|0.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|0.045
|-1.462
Wu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-70-75-71
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-68-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-74-69-67
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-71-72-70
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-69-72-73
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-73-73-71
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-65-72
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-67-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|29
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-68-68-69
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|31
|67-68-70-69
|-14
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|69-68-75-68
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|69
|68-69-74-75
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|69-65-72-67
|-15
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|47
|68-71-71-69
|-5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
