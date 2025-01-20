1H AGO
Davis Riley betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Davis Riley looks to show better in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open than the last time he played in this tournament in 2024 when he missed the cut.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over Riley's last three trips to the the Farmers Insurance Open, he has missed the cut each time.
- Riley missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent go-round at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024.
- Matthieu Pavon finished with 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Pavon posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (38th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Riley's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|1/25/2023
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|1/26/2022
|MC
|70-77
|+3
Riley's recent performances
- In his last five events, Riley has an average finish of 57th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Riley hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 57th.
- He has finished with an average score of -1 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Davis Riley has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Riley is averaging -0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Riley is averaging -7.477 Strokes Gained: Total.
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.360 last season, which ranked 162nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (303.6 yards) ranked 66th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Riley sported a -0.486 mark (168th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Riley's 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 41st last season, and his 28.74 putts-per-round average ranked 56th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|66
|303.6
|299.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|156
|64.31%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|56
|28.74
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|86
|24.58%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|141
|15.75%
|16.32%
Riley's best finishes
- Riley last season played 26 tournaments, picking up one win.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Last season Riley's best performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he took home the title with a score of 14-under.
- Riley compiled 647 points last season, which placed him 72nd in the FedExCup standings.
Riley's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.669. He finished first in that event.
- Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he put up a 7.849 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley put up his best effort last season at the 3M Open, ranking sixth in the field at 3.860. In that tournament, he finished 46th.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.914, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished first.
- Riley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.360
|-3.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-0.486
|-2.636
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|129
|-0.074
|-1.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.289
|-0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-0.630
|-7.477
Riley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|78
|71-71-78
|+4
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|71-66-76-69
|-2
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|65-71-71-65
|-8
|55
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-70-65-70
|-140
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|64-67-72-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|66
|69-71-73-71
|E
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|66-64-66-70
|-14
|500
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|71-71-67-66
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-70-71-71
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|70-70-70-69
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|17
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-65
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|41
|67-71-66-71
|-9
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|73
|74-73-70-71
|+8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|W/D
|73-80-74
|+8
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|80-75-65
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
