Davis Riley betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Davis Riley looks to show better in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open than the last time he played in this tournament in 2024 when he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Riley at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Over Riley's last three trips to the the Farmers Insurance Open, he has missed the cut each time.
    • Riley missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent go-round at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024.
    • Matthieu Pavon finished with 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Pavon posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (38th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 28.25 putts per round (eighth).

    Riley's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/2024MC73-74+3
    1/25/2023MC69-78+3
    1/26/2022MC70-77+3

    Riley's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Riley has an average finish of 57th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Riley hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 57th.
    • He has finished with an average score of -1 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Davis Riley has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Riley is averaging -0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Riley is averaging -7.477 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.360 last season, which ranked 162nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (303.6 yards) ranked 66th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Riley sported a -0.486 mark (168th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Riley's 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 41st last season, and his 28.74 putts-per-round average ranked 56th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance66303.6299.7
    Greens in Regulation %15664.31%66.67%
    Putts Per Round5628.7429.9
    Par Breakers8624.58%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance14115.75%16.32%

    Riley's best finishes

    • Riley last season played 26 tournaments, picking up one win.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • Last season Riley's best performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he took home the title with a score of 14-under.
    • Riley compiled 647 points last season, which placed him 72nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Riley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.669. He finished first in that event.
    • Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he put up a 7.849 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley put up his best effort last season at the 3M Open, ranking sixth in the field at 3.860. In that tournament, he finished 46th.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.914, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished first.
    • Riley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.360-3.252
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-0.486-2.636
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green129-0.074-1.473
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.289-0.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Total162-0.630-7.477

    Riley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-74+3--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7871-71-78+45
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6271-66-76-69-25
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1465-71-71-65-855
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-70-65-70-1405
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3064-67-72-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6669-71-73-71E2
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge166-64-66-70-14500
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4871-71-67-66-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-70-71-71-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC73-74+5--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 25-283M Open4670-70-70-69-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3869-66-68-70-717
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-65-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4167-71-66-71-9--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7374-73-70-71+8--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC68-74E--
    January 2-5The SentryW/D73-80-74+8--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC80-75-65+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.