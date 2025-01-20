Davis Riley betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.669. He finished first in that event.

Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he put up a 7.849 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley put up his best effort last season at the 3M Open, ranking sixth in the field at 3.860. In that tournament, he finished 46th.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.914, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished first.