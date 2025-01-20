David Skinns betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

In his last five tournaments, Skinns has an average finish of 50th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Skinns has an average finishing position of 50th in his last five appearances.

He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five events.

David Skinns has averaged 285.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Skinns has an average of 1.041 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.