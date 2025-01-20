David Skinns betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
David Skinns looks to show better in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open than the last time he played in this event in 2024 when he failed to make the cut.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over the last two times Skinns has played the Farmers Insurance Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- Skinns last participated in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 2-under.
- When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
- In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Skinns' recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|1/26/2022
|MC
|72-75
|+3
Skinns' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Skinns has an average finish of 50th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Skinns has an average finishing position of 50th in his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five events.
- David Skinns has averaged 285.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns has an average of 1.041 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Skinns has an average of -0.430 in his past five tournaments.
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.234 (145th) last season, while his average driving distance of 302.8 yards ranked 71st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Skinns had a 0.270 mark that ranked 46th on TOUR. He ranked 33rd with a 69.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Skinns' -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 115th last season, while he averaged 29.55 putts per round (159th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|71
|302.8
|285.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|33
|69.99%
|69.63%
|Putts Per Round
|159
|29.55
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|137
|22.97%
|21.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|57
|13.48%
|13.33%
Skinns' best finishes
- Skinns teed off in 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 16 times (57.1%).
- Last season Skinns' best performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he shot 13-under and finished fourth.
- Skinns collected 376 points last season, ranking 107th in the FedExCup standings.
Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.211 (he finished 21st in that event).
- Skinns posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.986.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best effort last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.215 mark ranked 17th in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.299), which ranked second in the field.
- Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.234
|-0.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.270
|-1.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|136
|-0.113
|0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.082
|1.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.159
|-0.430
Skinns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|67
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|2
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|75-67-74-78
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-65-69
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-65-71
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|71-68-68-66
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|62-71-73-67
|-7
|41
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|71-66-67-72
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-70-71-66
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|44
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|60-71-75-69
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|66
|68-71-72-76
|+3
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|76
|76-75-67-73
|+11
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|58
|72-70-70-71
|-5
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|42
|70-70-68-70
|-6
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-75-72
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.