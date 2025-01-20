PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
David Skinns betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    David Skinns looks to show better in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open than the last time he played in this event in 2024 when he failed to make the cut.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Over the last two times Skinns has played the Farmers Insurance Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • Skinns last participated in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 2-under.
    • When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
    • In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).

    Skinns' recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/2024MC73-69-2
    1/26/2022MC72-75+3

    Skinns' recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Skinns has an average finish of 50th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Skinns has an average finishing position of 50th in his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five events.
    • David Skinns has averaged 285.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Skinns has an average of 1.041 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Skinns has an average of -0.430 in his past five tournaments.
    Skinns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Skinns posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.234 (145th) last season, while his average driving distance of 302.8 yards ranked 71st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Skinns had a 0.270 mark that ranked 46th on TOUR. He ranked 33rd with a 69.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Skinns' -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 115th last season, while he averaged 29.55 putts per round (159th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance71302.8285.1
    Greens in Regulation %3369.99%69.63%
    Putts Per Round15929.5530.1
    Par Breakers13722.97%21.11%
    Bogey Avoidance5713.48%13.33%

    Skinns' best finishes

    • Skinns teed off in 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 16 times (57.1%).
    • Last season Skinns' best performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he shot 13-under and finished fourth.
    • Skinns collected 376 points last season, ranking 107th in the FedExCup standings.

    Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.211 (he finished 21st in that event).
    • Skinns posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.986.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best effort last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.215 mark ranked 17th in the field.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.299), which ranked second in the field.
    • Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

    Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.234-0.528
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.270-1.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green136-0.1130.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.0821.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.159-0.430

    Skinns' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches465-69-66-71-13104
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6768-72-75-68-52
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7575-67-74-78+102
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open767-69-65-69-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-77+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-65-71-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4865-69-70-68-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2071-68-68-66-1125
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-71+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2162-71-73-67-741
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1771-66-67-72-1249
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-75+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    July 25-283M Open2468-70-71-66-931
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-72+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship4469-71-69-74-5--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3760-71-75-69-13--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open6668-71-72-76+3--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7676-75-67-73+11--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5872-70-70-71-5--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4270-70-68-70-6--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC78-71+7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-68-2--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC67-75-72-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.