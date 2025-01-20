David Lipsky betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Lipsky produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 27th in the field at 1.897.

Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.676. He finished ninth in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best mark last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.709.

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lipsky posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.869, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished second in that tournament.