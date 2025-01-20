David Lipsky betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 11: David Lipsky of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
David Lipsky looks to fair better in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open than the last time he played in this event in 2024 when he missed the cut.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Lipsky has an average finish of 56th, and an average score of 4-under.
- Lipsky last participated in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
- When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.
Lipsky's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|MC
|73-71
|E
|1/26/2022
|56
|68-73-74-69
|-4
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Lipsky has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, David Lipsky has averaged 291.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky is averaging -0.472 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky is averaging 1.266 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.415 (167th) last season, while his average driving distance of 289.6 yards ranked 172nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lipsky sported a 0.263 mark (49th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Lipsky's -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 162nd last season, while he averaged 29.41 putts per round (148th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|172
|289.6
|291.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|68
|68.28%
|71.05%
|Putts Per Round
|148
|29.41
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|131
|23.27%
|23.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|121
|15.06%
|10.53%
Lipsky's best finishes
- Lipsky took part in 27 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 11 times (40.7%).
- Last season Lipsky put up his best performance at the Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course). He shot 15-under and finished second (five shots back of the winner).
- Lipsky collected 132 points last season, ranking 165th in the FedExCup standings.
Lipsky's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Lipsky produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 27th in the field at 1.897.
- Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.676. He finished ninth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best mark last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.709.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lipsky posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.869, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Lipsky posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.009) in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-0.415
|-2.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.263
|2.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|60
|0.139
|1.816
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.385
|-0.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.397
|1.266
Lipsky's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|65-78
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-71-66-72
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|73-70-69-71
|-5
|18
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|61-70-68-71
|-141
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-69-66-71
|-4
|75
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-71-68-72
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|69-67-68-71
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|2
|65-67-70-71
|-15
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|41
|65-73-67-70
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|71-67-66-67
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|9
|68-66-68-70
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|68-68-70-67
|-7
|9
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-69
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
