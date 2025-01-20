PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 11: David Lipsky of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

    David Lipsky looks to fair better in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open than the last time he played in this event in 2024 when he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Lipsky has an average finish of 56th, and an average score of 4-under.
    • Lipsky last participated in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
    • When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.

    Lipsky's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/2024MC73-71E
    1/26/20225668-73-74-69-4

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • Lipsky has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Lipsky has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, David Lipsky has averaged 291.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky is averaging -0.472 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky is averaging 1.266 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.415 (167th) last season, while his average driving distance of 289.6 yards ranked 172nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lipsky sported a 0.263 mark (49th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Lipsky's -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 162nd last season, while he averaged 29.41 putts per round (148th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance172289.6291.8
    Greens in Regulation %6868.28%71.05%
    Putts Per Round14829.4128.9
    Par Breakers13123.27%23.39%
    Bogey Avoidance12115.06%10.53%

    Lipsky's best finishes

    • Lipsky took part in 27 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 11 times (40.7%).
    • Last season Lipsky put up his best performance at the Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course). He shot 15-under and finished second (five shots back of the winner).
    • Lipsky collected 132 points last season, ranking 165th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lipsky's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Lipsky produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 27th in the field at 1.897.
    • Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.676. He finished ninth in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best mark last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.709.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lipsky posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.869, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Lipsky posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.009) in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee167-0.415-2.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2632.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green600.1391.816
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.385-0.472
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.3971.266

    Lipsky's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-71E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC65-78+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4168-71-66-72-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4273-70-69-71-518
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-78+9--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-72+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2361-70-68-71-1419
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge970-69-66-71-475
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-72+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D73+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6165-71-68-72-84
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3769-67-68-71-1310
    July 25-283M OpenMC68-76+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 12-15Procore Championship265-67-70-71-15--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-70-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4165-73-67-70-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship671-67-66-67-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship968-66-68-70-12--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii4568-68-70-67-79
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC72-72-69-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.