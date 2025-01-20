Danny Willett betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Willett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.105 (he missed the cut in that event).

Willett's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.277.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Willett's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.907.

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Willett posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.057 (his best mark last season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.