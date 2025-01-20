Danny Willett betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Danny Willett shot 9-under and placed 25th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Willett finished 25th (with a score of 9-under) in his only appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in recent years (in 2019).
- Matthieu Pavon finished with 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), with 28.25 putts per round (eighth) en route to his win last year.
Willett's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2019
|25
|71-68-70-70
|-9
Willett's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Willett has an average finish of 44th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Willett has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five appearances.
- Danny Willett has averaged 297.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Willett is averaging -2.421 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Willett is averaging -1.968 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Willett's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|295.8
|297.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.52%
|68.52%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.00
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.37%
|20.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.28%
|14.81%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Willett's best finishes
- Willett took part in four tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those four events, he made the cut two times (50%).
- Last season Willett put up his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante. He shot 10-under and finished 42nd (14 shots back of the winner).
- Willett collected 15 points last season, ranking 212th in the FedExCup standings.
Willett's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Willett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.105 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Willett's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.277.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Willett's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.907.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Willett posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.057 (his best mark last season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Willett posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-1.136) at the Shriners Children's Open (which ranked him in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
Willett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.617
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.716
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.551
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.968
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Willett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|68-75-76-78
|+9
|15
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|42
|70-72-68-68
|-10
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-74-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.