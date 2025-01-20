1H AGO
Daniel Berger betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Daniel Berger will appear in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open from Jan. 22-25 after a 21st-place finish at The American Express.
Latest odds for Berger at the Farmers Insurance Open.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over his last four trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Berger has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 20th.
- Berger last participated in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 6-over.
- Matthieu Pavon finished with 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Berger's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|1/26/2022
|20
|67-72-68-71
|-10
|1/24/2019
|MC
|75-69
|E
Berger's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Berger has finished in the top five once.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Berger has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
- Daniel Berger has averaged 296.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Berger is averaging -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Berger is averaging 2.536 Strokes Gained: Total.
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.385 last season (24th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.1 yards) ranked 118th, while his 70.4% driving accuracy average ranked 11th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Berger ranked 62nd on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.218, while he ranked 12th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 71.20%.
- On the greens, Berger's -0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 163rd on TOUR last season, and his 29.74 putts-per-round average ranked 166th. He broke par 25.00% of the time (74th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|118
|298.1
|296.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|12
|71.20%
|58.50%
|Putts Per Round
|166
|29.74
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|74
|25.00%
|20.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|88
|14.25%
|7.84%
Berger's best finishes
- Last season Berger participated in 27 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 59.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- Last season Berger had his best performance at The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course). He shot 15-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
- Berger earned 221 points last season, which ranked him 140th in the FedExCup standings.
Berger's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Berger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 4.713 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Berger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking seventh in the field at 5.326. In that event, he finished 36th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger's best performance last season was at the 3M Open, where his 3.916 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Berger posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.671, which was his best last season. That ranked 18th in the field.
- Berger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.385
|1.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.218
|0.834
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|75
|0.087
|0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.404
|-0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.287
|2.536
Berger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|66-69-72-69
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-70-69-69
|-2
|9
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|70-70-73-69
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|69-70-71-72
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|73-70-73-69
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|68-68-68-71
|-5
|10
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|7
|65-65-71-67
|-20
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|72-65-65-70
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|39
|67-67-70-70
|-10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|20
|74-66-64-70
|-14
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|62
|73-67-70-73
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|2
|71-66-63-67
|-15
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|13
|63-70-67
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|68-67-65-73
|-15
|37
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.