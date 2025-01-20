Daniel Berger betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Over his last five events, Berger has finished in the top five once.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Berger has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.

Daniel Berger has averaged 296.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Berger is averaging -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting.