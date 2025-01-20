Chris Gotterup betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.461.

Gotterup posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.018.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best effort last season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.577. He finished first in that event.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.489), which ranked third in the field.