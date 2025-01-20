PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Chris Gotterup placed 50th in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, shooting a 2-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Jan. 22-25 in San Diego at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) .

    Latest odds for Gotterup at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Gotterup finished 50th (with a score of 2-under) in his lone appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in recent years (in 2024).
    • With numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth), Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024.
    • Pavon also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (38th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 28.25 putts per round (eighth).

    Gotterup's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/20245068-71-75-72-2

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Gotterup has an average finish of 54th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Gotterup has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chris Gotterup has averaged 324.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Gotterup is averaging -2.679 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gotterup has an average of -3.739 in his past five tournaments.
    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.253 last season (48th on TOUR). His average driving distance (316.2 yards) ranked fifth, while his 49.5% driving accuracy average ranked 183rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Gotterup had a -0.419 mark that ranked 163rd on TOUR. He ranked 86th with a 67.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gotterup registered a -0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 128th with a putts-per-round average of 29.27, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 23.47% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance5316.2324.1
    Greens in Regulation %8667.68%77.45%
    Putts Per Round12829.2730.7
    Par Breakers12423.47%22.88%
    Bogey Avoidance11214.87%11.76%

    Gotterup's best finishes

    • Gotterup, who played 26 tournaments last season, secured one win.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • Last season Gotterup's best performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he won the title with a score of 22-under.
    • With 452 points last season, Gotterup ranked 94th in the FedExCup standings.

    Gotterup's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.461.
    • Gotterup posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.018.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best effort last season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.577. He finished first in that event.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.489), which ranked third in the field.
    • Gotterup recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2530.904
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-0.419-0.846
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green700.109-1.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.083-2.679
    Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.139-3.739

    Gotterup's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5068-71-75-72-27
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-73+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D69-2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3570-69-70-67-819
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC68-73-3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6168-73-75-70+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5767-74-70-69E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-73+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1164-72-63-69-13931
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-69-65-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic166-64-65-67-22300
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-70+6--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-76+5--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6175-65-68-69-38
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6771-69-68-77-33
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC66-77+3--
    July 25-283M Open5969-69-71-72-35
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2265-69-69-67-1037
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4571-67-71-67-8--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7172-69-77-66+4--
    January 2-5The Sentry4672-69-71-68-1215
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC67-75-67-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.