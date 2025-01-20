Chris Gotterup betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Chris Gotterup placed 50th in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, shooting a 2-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Jan. 22-25 in San Diego at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) .
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Gotterup finished 50th (with a score of 2-under) in his lone appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in recent years (in 2024).
- With numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth), Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024.
- Pavon also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (38th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Gotterup's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|50
|68-71-75-72
|-2
Gotterup's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Gotterup has an average finish of 54th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Gotterup has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Chris Gotterup has averaged 324.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Gotterup is averaging -2.679 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gotterup has an average of -3.739 in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.253 last season (48th on TOUR). His average driving distance (316.2 yards) ranked fifth, while his 49.5% driving accuracy average ranked 183rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Gotterup had a -0.419 mark that ranked 163rd on TOUR. He ranked 86th with a 67.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gotterup registered a -0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 128th with a putts-per-round average of 29.27, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 23.47% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|5
|316.2
|324.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|86
|67.68%
|77.45%
|Putts Per Round
|128
|29.27
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|124
|23.47%
|22.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|112
|14.87%
|11.76%
Gotterup's best finishes
- Gotterup, who played 26 tournaments last season, secured one win.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Last season Gotterup's best performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he won the title with a score of 22-under.
- With 452 points last season, Gotterup ranked 94th in the FedExCup standings.
Gotterup's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.461.
- Gotterup posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.018.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best effort last season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.577. He finished first in that event.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.489), which ranked third in the field.
- Gotterup recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.253
|0.904
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.419
|-0.846
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|70
|0.109
|-1.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.083
|-2.679
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.139
|-3.739
Gotterup's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|68-71-75-72
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-75-70
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|67-74-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|64-72-63-69
|-139
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-69-65-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|1
|66-64-65-67
|-22
|300
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|61
|75-65-68-69
|-3
|8
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|71-69-68-77
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|66-77
|+3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|69-69-71-72
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|65-69-69-67
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|45
|71-67-71-67
|-8
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|71
|72-69-77-66
|+4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|46
|72-69-71-68
|-12
|15
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-75-67
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
