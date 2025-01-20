Charley Hoffman betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Hoffman put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 14th in the field at 3.075. In that event, he finished 69th.

Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.675 (he finished 59th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman put up his best performance last season at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 3.989.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hoffman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.183, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished second.