Charley Hoffman betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Charley Hoffman looks to improve upon his 56th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 22-25.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In his last seven appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Hoffman has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of 3-under.
- In Hoffman's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he finished 56th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.
Hoffman's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|56
|70-67-79-71
|-1
|1/25/2023
|MC
|68-80
|+4
|1/28/2021
|W/D
|75
|+3
|1/23/2020
|9
|69-74-71-65
|-9
|1/24/2019
|MC
|72-74
|+2
Hoffman's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Hoffman has finished in the top five once.
- Over his last five appearances, Hoffman has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five tournaments.
- Charley Hoffman has averaged 314.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hoffman is averaging -2.994 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoffman is averaging -1.313 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoffman had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.135 last season, which ranked 72nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.4 yards) ranked 61st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hoffman ranked 74th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.170, while he ranked 97th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.98%.
- On the greens, Hoffman's -0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 146th last season, and his 28.84 putts-per-round average ranked 69th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|61
|304.4
|314.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|97
|66.98%
|73.77%
|Putts Per Round
|69
|28.84
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|21
|27.14%
|26.54%
|Bogey Avoidance
|126
|15.16%
|12.04%
Hoffman's best finishes
- Hoffman teed off in 23 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Last season Hoffman had his best performance at the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. He shot 21-under and finished second (four shots back of the winner).
- Hoffman collected 550 points last season, placing 81st in the FedExCup standings.
Hoffman's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hoffman put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 14th in the field at 3.075. In that event, he finished 69th.
- Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.675 (he finished 59th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman put up his best performance last season at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 3.989.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hoffman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.183, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
- Hoffman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.135
|1.914
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.170
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|89
|0.052
|-0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.241
|-2.994
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.116
|-1.313
Hoffman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-67-79-71
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|2
|67-68-64-64
|-21
|300
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|69-74-72-73
|+4
|13
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|72-70-77-71
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|73
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|65-68-65-70
|-20
|31
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|65-75-74-69
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|73-67-76-65
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|64-68-70-67
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|68-71-72-69
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-70-67-68
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|66-74
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|65
|70-71-69-71
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|71-68-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|71-65-68-71
|-5
|5
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|5
|65-63-69-71
|-20
|105
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.