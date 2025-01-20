Chandler Phillips betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Chandler Phillips looks for better results in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open after he took 76th shooting 4-over in this tournament in 2024.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Phillips finished 76th (with a score of 4-over) in his only appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in recent years (in 2024).
- Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.
Phillips' recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|76
|68-73-74-77
|+4
Phillips' recent performances
- Phillips has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Phillips has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Chandler Phillips has averaged 296.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Phillips is averaging 1.268 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Phillips is averaging -0.361 Strokes Gained: Total.
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.005 last season ranked 108th on TOUR, and his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranked 61st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Phillips had a 0.101 mark (91st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Phillips registered a 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 34th on TOUR, while he ranked 13th with a putts-per-round average of 28.14. He broke par 27.24% of the time (19th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|295.1
|296.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|139
|65.39%
|68.63%
|Putts Per Round
|13
|28.14
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|19
|27.24%
|24.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|53
|13.45%
|11.44%
Phillips' best finishes
- Phillips took part in 27 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 70.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season Phillips had his best performance at the Valspar Championship, where he finished third with a score of 9-under (three shots back of the winner).
- Phillips accumulated 427 points last season, which ranked him 97th in the FedExCup standings.
Phillips' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.032. He finished 38th in that event.
- Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 5.033 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best performance last season was in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.531. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Phillips posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.159, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.
- Phillips recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked third in the field.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|0.005
|1.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.101
|-1.620
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|98
|0.026
|-1.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.322
|1.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.453
|-0.361
Phillips' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|76
|68-73-74-77
|+4
|2
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-69-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|W/D
|66
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|74-67-67-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|68-69-77-68
|-2
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-63-70
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|67-69-72-71
|-5
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|70-69-69-69
|-3
|58
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|69-70-68-64
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|68-72-73-72
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|44
|64-68-70-71
|-11
|12
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|67-69-71-66
|-7
|17
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-70-69-70
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|65-69-72-68
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|33
|70-69-68-66
|-7
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|20
|72-66-68-68
|-14
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|11
|66-71-69-64
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-73-65
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.