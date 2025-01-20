Chandler Phillips betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Phillips has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, Phillips has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Chandler Phillips has averaged 296.4 yards in his past five starts.

Phillips is averaging 1.268 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.