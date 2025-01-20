PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Chad Ramey looks to improve upon his 78th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 22-25.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Ramey has an average finish of 59th, and an average score of even-par.
    • Ramey finished 78th (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open (in 2024).
    • With numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth), Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024.
    • Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.

    Ramey's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/20247871-67-79-77+6
    1/26/20223971-67-73-71-6

    Ramey's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Ramey has an average finish of 45th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five events, Ramey has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Chad Ramey has averaged 290.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging -1.309 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging -1.087 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Ramey .

    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.116 last season, which ranked 129th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (293.9 yards) ranked 151st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ramey ranked 162nd on TOUR with an average of -0.402 per round. Additionally, he ranked 57th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.81%.
    • On the greens, Ramey's 0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 25th last season, while he averaged 29.19 putts per round (116th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance151293.9290.2
    Greens in Regulation %5768.81%74.44%
    Putts Per Round11629.1930.2
    Par Breakers6425.23%22.96%
    Bogey Avoidance12815.19%12.59%

    Ramey's best finishes

    • Ramey teed off in 29 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 16 times.
    • Last season Ramey put up his best performance at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana. He shot 25-under and finished second (zero shots back of the winner).
    • Ramey collected 367 points last season, placing 110th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.314 mark ranked in the field.
    • Ramey put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 5.096.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best effort last season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.729. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.071, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 21st in that event).
    • Ramey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.1160.573
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green162-0.402-0.751
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green870.0560.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.406-1.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.057-1.087

    Ramey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7871-67-79-77+62
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3373-67-67-69-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3564-72-70-70-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-66-68-70-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5074-64-72-72-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans266-69-65-63-25163
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-74+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2468-70-66-70-636
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-75E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4567-69-69-71-126
    July 25-283M Open2468-69-68-70-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5265-64-73-74-46
    September 12-15Procore Championship5871-70-76-69-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipW/D73+1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2169-66-64-71-14--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2365-69-67-70-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4667-69-71-69-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship6076-66-74-68-4--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2970-67-65-74-8--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-73+3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-68-2--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC67-73-68-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.