Chad Ramey betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey looks to improve upon his 78th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 22-25.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Ramey has an average finish of 59th, and an average score of even-par.
- Ramey finished 78th (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open (in 2024).
- With numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth), Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024.
- Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.
Ramey's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|78
|71-67-79-77
|+6
|1/26/2022
|39
|71-67-73-71
|-6
Ramey's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Ramey has an average finish of 45th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five events, Ramey has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Chad Ramey has averaged 290.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging -1.309 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging -1.087 Strokes Gained: Total.
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.116 last season, which ranked 129th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (293.9 yards) ranked 151st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ramey ranked 162nd on TOUR with an average of -0.402 per round. Additionally, he ranked 57th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.81%.
- On the greens, Ramey's 0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 25th last season, while he averaged 29.19 putts per round (116th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|293.9
|290.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|57
|68.81%
|74.44%
|Putts Per Round
|116
|29.19
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|64
|25.23%
|22.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|128
|15.19%
|12.59%
Ramey's best finishes
- Ramey teed off in 29 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 16 times.
- Last season Ramey put up his best performance at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana. He shot 25-under and finished second (zero shots back of the winner).
- Ramey collected 367 points last season, placing 110th in the FedExCup standings.
Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.314 mark ranked in the field.
- Ramey put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 5.096.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best effort last season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.729. He finished 33rd in that event.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.071, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 21st in that event).
- Ramey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.116
|0.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-0.402
|-0.751
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|87
|0.056
|0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.406
|-1.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.057
|-1.087
Ramey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|71-67-79-77
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|73-67-67-69
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|64-72-70-70
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|74-64-72-72
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|66-69-65-63
|-25
|163
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|68-70-66-70
|-6
|36
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|67-69-69-71
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-69-68-70
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|65-64-73-74
|-4
|6
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|58
|71-70-76-69
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|21
|69-66-64-71
|-14
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|65-69-67-70
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|60
|76-66-74-68
|-4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|70-67-65-74
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-73-68
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.