Chad Ramey betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.314 mark ranked in the field.

Ramey put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 5.096.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best effort last season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.729. He finished 33rd in that event.

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.071, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 21st in that event).